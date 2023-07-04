The Finance Committee formed earlier this year by the Searcy City Council reviewed projected cash allocations for capital projects at a special Committee of the Whole meeting Friday evening, noting that the city has $3 million “cash on hand” to spend on such projects.
“The idea was to try to track capital projects, things that we know we would like to do,” committee Chairman Mike Chalenburg said, referring to a worksheet handed out, “and it’s not everything but at least it’s a start,” Chalenburg said.
Chalenburg pointed out several detailed lines on the worksheet, including the cash on hand. He said it was a portion (or all for American Rescue Plan Act funds) of the money that was in the general fund at the beginning of the year that could be dedicated to projects “without affecting the stability of the fund as a whole.”
“The fund had a balance of $8.6 million in it at the beginning of January,” Chalenburg said. “However, that has to fund all of our expenditures through the year. That’s also where the revenue goes.”
He said the Finance Committee thinks $3 million could be pulled to allocate the projects this year. He included a select list of projects the committee thinks should be done this year or next year, saying some were big and some were small. The projects list included the Cloverdale drainage project, which has a cost of $2.9 million. Chalenburg said City Engineer Mark Lane estimates that half of that would be spent on the project this year and the other half next year. The worksheet shows that the project was waiting on U.S. Corps of Engineers approval.
When the budget was done in January, he said, there was excess revenue of $4 million above the expenditures that were budgeted, “and that’s mainly because we didn’t budget a lot of capital projects in there.”
Most of the salary increases that were passed Jan. 1, Chalenburg said, were already in the budget. “There have been some appropriations since then but not near the scope of the total increases.”
The city did have a remaining balance as of Jan. 1 in Fund 14, the account for the revenue from the 1-percent, eight-year sales and use tax passed in 2014, of $13,627,000, Chalenburg said. However, there were a few items in Fund 14 that were budgeted, such as fees for the Searcy Regional Chamber of commerce fee and the Metro Little Rock Alliance that were not capital projects.
The city also decided in May to set up a “rainy day fund,” he mentioned. “The goal was to put aside $6 million over the next four years to have a fund that we could depend on in case of disasters of some variety. The plan is to pull $3 million from the general fund and Fund 14 this year” for the reserve allocations.
The total available cash for the city for the year from all sources was listed as $22,474,957, while the total reserve allocations and expenditures on the worksheet were $11,505,373.
