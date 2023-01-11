The city of Searcy is forming two more committees, after creating two last year that have resulted in more than $1.6 million in raises for city employees and nearly $1 million in maintenance and equipment requests being approved last year.
Those recommendations came from the Personnel Committee and Buildings and Grounds Committee, which the Searcy City Council established last June. The two new committees will be a Finance Committee and a Beautification Committee.
New Mayor Mat Faulkner said at Tuesday’s council meeting that there was no vote necessary on the committees being formed but he said it was open for discussion and council members could ask any additional questions they might have.
“It’s a good idea,” Councilman David Morris said about the Finance Committee being formed. Councilman Don Raney said he thought the committee was “an excellent idea” and he was in “full support of the committee being formed.”
Councilman Mike Chalenburg was selected by Faulkner to head the committee
“Your pick of a chairman is very, very good,” Morris said. “Mr. Chalenburg will do a fine job.” Morris said he also wanted to commend City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris on the the work he has done. For years, he said he has seen Jerry Morrris and Chalenburg work together hand in hand and both have done “an outstanding job.”
Raney said of Chalenburg, “As I said, we are just formally recognizing what he’s been doing for the last eight years.”
Faulkner said Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford would be chairing the Beautification Committee.
New Searcy Councilman Brett Kirkman said the Beautification Committee was a “great idea.”
Speaking to The Daily Citizen on Wednesday, Stafford said, “We really haven’t set and expectations or goals yet. It’s kind of still new. The mayor had brought it up as an idea.
“There was a Beautification Committee that was formed like 10 years ago but it was kind of through the SREDC [Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.] and that’s where some of the beautification downtown came from, from the committee. Mat [Faulkner] remembered that and kind of thought about bringing it back. I was a part of that group way back when.”
He said the first goal of the committee will be “just to kind of get a group together. It’s going to be more of a mix of some city staff and some community members. He and I need to sit down and kind of see how big do we want this. Once we get our group involved, then I think we’ll sit down and look at our goals and what we think we should be looking at and considering.”
In 2017, Downtown Beautification Committee members worked on a plan to spruce up that area of the city using the multiple award-winning city of Fairhope, Ala., as their model city. The plan for a downtown beautification project had been in the works for five years before construction got underway.
The project entailed renovating the square to add islands, brick crosswalks, landscaping and new paving. The alterations also added nine extra parking spaces to the downtown area, increasing the total to 107. Separate work also was done on renovations at the historic Rialto Theater.
Dr. David Burks, chancellor of Harding University, was a member of the committee and said at the time that the preliminary master plan developed by Whitlow Engineering Services Inc. would start with the courthouse square then eventually spread out to other areas downtown, down to Spring Park, over to Harding and also possibly heading down Race Avenue.
