The city of Searcy will be auctioning off five properties, including one it has owned since the 1990s, at City Hall on Friday.
The auction, which is being handled by Cargile Auctions at no cost to the city, will being at noon.
“All of them are properties that the owner was not taking care of for one reason or another; the city ended up having to step in and take care of them," Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said. "There is a process we go through with that and once that process is done we have a foreclosure on them to get our money back basically. This is the only avenue we have of getting our money back.”
Webb said he believed with one of the properties "the owner had passed away without any specifics or any relatives to pass them. We had one or two of them someone passed away and the relatives didn't want the property and didn't want to deal with them. Some of them are out of town; one guy left town for one reason or other — I don't know why, just left the property and would not take care of the property so that falls on the city to take care of it."
He said when that happens, "the city has to hire someone to mow them and maintain them, and then we send the owner the bill and if they don't pay it then the city has to have a lien filed against that property and then the only recourse we have as far as collecting our money back is to foreclose on the property. The owners still have the opportunity to pay the liens and the property is theirs but on these, none of the owners attempted to pay any of the liens."
Webb said two of the properties that are jut lots and one of them was obtained by the city in 1994, "long before my time with the city."
"All we wanted was property owners to take care of them," he said. "Some of them couldn't be helped from the deaths and things like that."
The properties being auctioned are:
- 209 S. Lucy St. — A vacant corner lot on the corner of Lucy and Park Avenue, one block off of Pleasure Avenue.
- 406 Woodruff Ave. — A vacant lot close to downtown Searcy.
- 302 E. Moore Ave. — An older frame home; restoration is possible. Two blocks from downtown Searcy, just south of Downtown Church of Christ.
- 601 N. Hussey St. — An older frame home in poor condition. One block off of Race Avenue.
- 1310 E. River Ave. — A two-bedroom, one-bath, concrete-block home. 852 square feet.
Searcy Councilman Rodger Cargile mentioned that the River Avenue house needs a lot of help but it is a pretty nice place.
“Online bidding is available," Cargile said concerning the auction, and bids have already been coming in. “Activity has been pretty decent so far, for sure.
“You must register at cargileauctions.com or you can be there live at City Hall Friday at noon. All properties are going to be sold to the highest bidder. A deposit will have to be put down by the successful bidder and sign a contract at that time, immediately following the auction.
"All the terms and conditions can be found on our website or they can call me anytime at (501) 278-7653.”
According to Cargile Auctions, the seller will provide the buyers with a special warranty deed on the real estate parcels purchased. All other costs associated with closing the transaction are responsibility of the buyer. A 10 percent buyer's premium will be added to the bid to form the contract sales price. A $2,500 deposit is due immediately after confirmation of the final bid. Closing must occur within 45 days of the auction. Cash or certified funds accepted as nonrefundable deposit on auction day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.