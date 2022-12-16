City officials approved requests to abandon sections of two streets this week following public hearings held Tuesday.
The first request was for a section of Spruce Street between properties owned by First Baptist Church. The second was for a section of Vine Avenue near construction of First Security Bank’s new technology center.
Councilman Dale Brewer said he has been asked over the years if he is in favor of closing streets and he has always said no. However, “if I am asked what’s my opinion of projects that could improve and further develop our city and make it into a better city, my answer is yes.”
He said he believes both of these requests “fall into that category where you look at the benefits and the costs and weigh them out and if the benefits are greater than the costs ... I have seen several other cities approximately our size over the years that have made a comeback from the decline of downtown areas that went on for decades and now they’re coming back, and in all of those, the traffic routing had to be changed somewhat to facilitate this.
“I know there’s a cross that people will have bear by not be able to travel the streets they usually travel and I understand that but, I think the benefits are so much greater than the people who are even opposed to it, so yes, I am very much in favor of this, the street closures.”
Spruce request
Attorney Susannah Raney Streit spoke at the public hearing for abandoning the section of Spruce Street. She she was the representative who filed the petition for First Baptist Church.
“We are asking to abandon and close the portion of Spruce Street that runs right in between our properties,” Streit said. “It’s from Center to Pleasure. If you’re on Pleasure, you’ll see our main sanctuary buildings on the right. You’ll see on the left our parking lot, the green space that we have and our little playground area.
“First of all, just for public record, we have gotten the consents of all the utilities. We have done the publication and the notice required, which I filed with Mr. [Jerry] Morris,” the city clerk-treasurer.
Streit said she knows no one likes to close a street, but she said that from Arch to Pleasure avenues, Spruce is only a one-way street. “There’s no two-way traffic. Spruce dead ends at Pleasure so you’ve got to go right or left, either way.”
The abandonment that was requested was “for that one block where if you chose to come down that way, instead of going all the way to Pleasure, you would just go to that intersection with Center and turn right and left and you can easily access Pleasure from Pine Street or Spring Street.”
The church was not wanting to totally close the street right now, according to Streit. “I mean, we want to close it but we would just be using it, really closing it just for church activities. Next week, we are closing on the house located at Gum and Pleasure. It was the June Faith’s House. We are purchasing that and that will be part of our ministry and so for that block, we will own everything, less the one house right behind what we are calling the Faith House.”
The church, Streit said, does have intentions of eventually adding to the green space and removing a little playground area to do some kind of youth or children’s activity “because we are just outgrowing what we are calling our carpet coliseum over there.”
She said the request to close the street was “for the nature of the children moving back and forth, from one location, similar to what the Methodist church did when they had their sanctuary one on side and their education and children’s building on the other side.”
The First United Methodist Church requested in January 2020 that a portion of East Market Avenue between Main and Locust streets be abandoned by the city. The request was granted that February.
Streit said that First Baptist Church right now would like to be able to block off the section of Spruce Street “for like trunk or treat activities so that there’s no cars coming down.” She said the Sunday evening fellowship involves outside activities a lot of the time and the church wants to be able to utilize the parking lot and green space without concerns for the safety of the children involved.
In addition to “the safety of our parishioners,” Kent Kamerman, the church’s trustees board president, mentioned that the church always has been concerned that its properties “continue to beautify the city of Searcy.”
“This closing will allow our architects more flexibility in designing their projects, building projects and pedestrian pathways,” Kamerman said, “and in the near future we do as Susannah has alluded to, we will be making extensive green spaces along with play areas on that west side of Spruce.”
He said once that project is finished, there will be more pedestrians going back and forth across Spruce. The closing, he said, will allow the adults and students to have a safer time while participating in athletics there and church functions, and the church even sponsors “some functions with the city that they are excited to do.”
Streit said all of the church’s kitchen and cooking facilities are on the right side where the church’s main facilities are, but “we do have intentions and plans of building a building that will accommodate our growing youth and children’s program on that green space. There used to be a little bitty house that we tore down.”
She said the church does not intend to fully block off the street until it starts construction or the building that would be on that west side.
Searcy resident Max Hughes spoke on behalf of “quite a few people that’s against closing Spruce.” He said one of the reasons was that some of the tenants at the Mayfair Hotel and business owners park on Spruce Street. “They go down to Pleasure to go to Beebe-Capps or go east or west so closing it would be a hardship for them.”
Hughes said he uses the street when he goes to the White County Courthouse “and end up going down Pleasure, straight down Spruce and go out west. A lot of times I do that to go out Main Street. It’s going to cause a problem for a great many people.”
He said he also believed that it was a constitutional issue. “Anytime they close a street, we’re closing and causing a movement problem, liberty of movement. You have to consider that; it’s the [state] constitution. Are the people there crossing the street not crossing other streets in town? Is that the only street that they cross? So what danger does it bring to them that it doesn’t bring to them anywhere else in town or walking up and down the driveway at Walmart?
“It’s basically they’re saying the people of Searcy don’t need to cross that street unless it’s closed because it creates a danger to them. I’ve crossed that street many times, bicycles, on foot, even roller skates – don’t tell anybody because I’m old – but there’s really no reason for closing that regardless what the presentation was earlier because that street is still needed. It was dedicated a century ago or longer and there are thousands of people that go up and down the street every week.”
Vine request
The second public hearing was for Vine Avenue, with First Security Bank President Nathan Rutledge speaking as its representative. He brought up the bank’s “big project” on the corner of Main Street and Race Avenue, its technology center, saying “it has been fun to see it progress.”
“The city has been very gracious to us during the process of construction,” Rutledge said, “allowing us to temporarily close Vine Street as we have purchased some of those properties to be able to allow for parking when the project is complete. And through that process of construction and discussions and meeting after meeting, which has been fun but it takes a while, ... we have gotten to a point where everybody is thinking how the layout of parking will go, how the flow of walking will go and traffic.”
He said the section of Vine Avenue being temporarily closed for the construction – “which we greatly appreciate you letting us do that” – had come up during those discussions. As the conversations progressed about the project and how it would work, he said, one of the first buildings was built on the north of Vine for the generators and the backup equipment since the facility supports all of the bank’s locations across the state.
“One of the things that was brought to my attention, to our attention,” Rutledge said, “was potentially seeing if the city would allow us to close Vine Street permanently and make all of that one continuous development for us and plan for the long term.”
Rutledge said when he moved to Searcy a few years ago, he thinks the buiding was designed to be five stories tall. “And we all met, several others, to kind of talk through it a little bit, kind where the architects were ... we completely did not like a five-story-tall building. During that process we determined that we would prefer more of a campus-type feel if we are blessed to continue to grow, and the tech center, we didn’t want to overbuild and make it too large and not fit in the town, so we shortened it out into three floors.”
Rutledge said First Security Bank hopes to be moving into the new facility in late February through April.
Councilman David Morris asked Rutledge how many people the facility would house, and Rutledge told him it would probably be around 125 or so to start. He said five buildings will consolidate into that building and the most to be in there would probably be 165-170. Most of the employees will be existing employees.
Hughes told the council that “there are a lot of people that take their kids to and from school on Vine. They come off of Main, go down on Vine Street to the school. As you know, a lot of people line up, pick up their children – some of them come from the west and go east, come up to Main through Vine.
“The closing at this time has been a little bit hard for a lot of us ‘cause I actually come to the post office coming up Vine Street, so it’s been a problem for myself and many others,” Hughes said. “If you consider that when you have people crossing from the IT building to the main building every day ... the thing of it is when you hire people you want to hire, reasonable responsible people that look rightful, helpful before they cross the road ... they can take care of themselves when they cross that road, they’re not children.”
He said also that “people are going to cross that road on foot regardless whether it’s closed or not, but if it’s open, people pay attention when they’re driving. We don’t have a problem with people getting run over in Searcy, so I’m not really seeing an emergency to close that road.”
Hughes also added that there’s going to be a “revolution in Searcy, and it ain’t going to be for a TV show,” over the emergency clauses that are included in “all these ordinances” that allow the ordinances to go into effect immediately. “If there is a real emergency, state it, let the people determine if it’s an emergency and go forward with the ordinances.”
Searcy Information Technology Department Director Steven Gifford spoke representing the Rialto Theater, where he also works. He said he has had a lot of patrons who come to the theater by Vine Avenue and he uses the street quite a bit. With it closed, though, he said, “it’s just a block out of the way. It’s just not a complete hindrance.”
However, Gifford said, patrons brought up three things – that it is very busy on the corner by the Rialto, a lot of people use the nearby church for parking and streets are hard to see because almost every single street has a building where a tree is right up against the street – and a dozen or so patrons said they would love to see Vine opened back up again.
Rutledge said the bank will be building a whole lot of parking with exits on either side and he would be really excited if people who are going to the Rialto would use those parking areas. He also said the parking would be helpful for nearby restaurant Chit Chat and Chew.
Councilman Logan Cothern agreed with what Brewer said concerning the benefits outweighing the costs.
“How would you like to have that beautiful building [the bank’s new technology center] sitting up there in Conway or Jonesboro or in one of those other places and yet they selected to do it here in their hometown, and we appreciate it.”
Brewer said Searcy is very fortunate with things that have happened in the last several years “to make the downtown area and the city what it is.”
Councilman Mike Chalenburg said he also agreed with what was being said. He said it also would be nice to investigate the intersection of Academy Avenue and Main Street to see if it could be improved. Brewer agreed.
