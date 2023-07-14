The city of Rose Bud has been the victim of two check fraud incidents involving the same stolen check in the last few months, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham, leading the city to start using a bank service to deter such thefts.
“To sum it up, we had a $560 payment check that was mailed to Eagle Bank in Little Rock because that’s where their payments go to,” Gorham told the Rose Bud City Council earlier this week concerning the first incident in April. “Somebody stole it out of the mail and changed the payable line to themself and it got cashed at a bank in California. They inflated the income line from $560 to $1,560. That got reimbursed.
“And in this last week, we found another one, when we were reconciling statements. They got a little braver and basically this time they added a five to it. Same exact check – not a new check that they stole, same exact check – they changed the check number, the amount. It wasn’t even our check; it didn’t have our security mark on it or anything like that.”
Gorham said the bank took care of the issue “right away, but as we were already talking to them, they were wanting us to transfer over to Positive Pay, where you settle up and reconcile every check. You have to OK essentially what comes through and you reconcile it daily.”
He said the service costs $25 monthly, “but they have taken care of a little over $7,000 in checks for us in the last three months, so they pretty much didn’t give us a choice, we had to go to it or close the account because they [the thieves] have our account number, so we found it more beneficial to do that.”
Gorham said the city is getting ready to get into online bill pay. “Because we are doing that, we do have to make an ordinance,” he said. “Ordinance or resolution,” City Clerk Robin Hill added.
He said Monday that the resolution would be “drafted up and make it official but for tonight, we need to have approval to switch on to online bill pay in the minutes.” That motion was made and passed unanimously.
Hill said the city’s general fund “is currently restricted. Between me and the girls at the bank, we are doing what Positive Pay does now. So they get with me every morning and they tell me what checks are coming and I will say approve or not approve, so that’s in place right now to hopefully avoid any other checks that may or may not be stolen or being copied. And then when Positive Pay comes in that will kick in and it will be enforced at that point.”
Gorham mentioned a “big ring” being busted at the post office in Heber Springs where “people were apparently going and stealing the mail out of it and doing this. Eagle Bank has had a lot of this happen to them but they caught a pretty big ring holder or whatever you want to call it so they are hoping that that dies down, but this is something we need to do just so we don’t have to worry about it again because they might get really brave and put a couple extra zeros in there next time and throw us completely off. So this will protect us from doing that.”
