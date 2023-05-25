The city of Beebe will be renaming a portion of Mississippi Street that runs parallel to the city's Veterans Park on Monday as part of its Memorial Day ceremonies.
The section of road officially will be renamed Freedom Way, according to Doug Warner, vice commander of America Legion Post 91, which will co-host the renaming.
"This name was selected as it is representative of the mission and goal of all who are honored in Veterans Park," Warner said.
The road renaming will take place following the annual Memorial Day service to be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park on the intersections of DeWitt Henry Drive, Mississippi Street and Pecan Street by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
"The VFW will conduct the [Memorial Day] ceremony," Warner said, adding that the VFW’s state commander is going to be the speaker. "Immediately following the ceremony, the American Legion will co-host the renaming."
Warner said that he came up with the idea of renaming the street "and I ran it through the American Legion here. And we talked about it and we said if we’re going to do this, we wanted to do it in conjunction with other veterans in the city so it’s a veterans project, and what we wanted to do was come up with a name that no matter what you did in the military, whether you were a military family, active duty, Guard, Reserve, whatever you were, that that name would be something that would reflect your mission, what you did.
"I think we had four or five names and I went to a VFW meeting and said we’re going to have a meeting and we’re going to sit down and look at the names, see if these are what we want or something else. So we had that meeting — we had a few VFW folks here and probably the majority was American Legion folks — but we voted and I think it was pretty much unanimous. We voted on Freedom Way. No matter what you did, freedom was the end result.”
Warner said he also was talking to Searcy Mayor Mike Robertson, a couple of Beebe City Council members and Beebe Code Enforcement Director James Squires while those discussions were taking place.
“Council member Matt Dugger got back to me and said just by talking to the mayor and all that he said we don’t need a resolution, we just need permission from the mayor and the street department," Warner said. "So I got that and Squires said, ‘Give me the name as soon as you can,’ and I did and the sign is made.
"So now on Memorial Day, as soon as the Memorial Day ceremony that the VFW is doing is done, then we’ll dismiss the crowd and we’ll just shift over to the eight-spot parking lot over there; right there we're going to set up and people are going to come over and we’re going to stretch a purple ribbon across the road and we’re going to unveil the new sign, cut the ribbon and rededicate the road as Freedom Way.”
Robertson said he will be there for the ceremony, and Beebe has a long tradition of doing Memorial Day services.
“I remember in the '90s they started doing them and they have done them every year," Robertson said. "It is real good for all people to come to this. Memorial Day is real busy for a lot of people so we don’t get the turnout that we’d like to have. We see a lot of the same people each time and we get to enjoy visiting with them. We see a lot of our past servicemen and women out there. It’s a very good honor."
