The city of Beebe will be renaming a portion of Mississippi Street that runs parallel to the city's Veterans Park on Monday as part of its Memorial Day ceremonies.

The section of road officially will be renamed Freedom Way, according to Doug Warner, vice commander of America Legion Post 91, which will co-host the renaming.

