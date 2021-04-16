The city of Beebe exceeding Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality limits on the collection of yard waste has led the city to stop picking up leaves, according to Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson.
Officials are expected to discuss the matter at the next Beebe City Council meeting April 26, Robertson said.
“We discussed this several times at the council meetings, whether to not do it or do it and have an outside agency pick them up and carry them to a compost facility and what all the alternatives are,” he said. “The alternatives with the ADEQ ... is if we collect more than 500 cubic yards, you have to go into a permit for a compost facility and you have to have water runoff testing.”
Robertson said while the city used to be able to stay within the limits, “we got to where after the city started growing more and more, and picking up more and more, we exceeded the 500 cubic yards, so we are in some violations of ADEQ.”
He said the city placed wood chips at the new city pond area on West Mississippi Street “for people to pick up if they wish to have them, but there is not too many being picked up, so we are at the levels of 500 cubic yards, so when you read the ADEQ rules and regulations, they urge cities to educate the public that they can compost leaves and mulch leaves.”
“In certain instances under certain guidelines you can burn leaves,” he added, “if it is not a nuisance or will become a nuisance.”
According to a social media post by the city, residents “are discouraged from burning leaves. They may only do so if the burning is not a recurring offense to surrounding landowners, as determined by complaints. Burning of yard waste may not be a fire hazard to surrounding property and may not create a safety hazard due to obscured vision on public roads.”
Although the city will not be picking up leaves due to the ADEQ restrictions, Robertson said the city will still be picking up some limbs and grinding them up and taking them to the land by the city pond.
“The city went back to that service [after using an outside contractor] and has been doing it for free for a number of years,” he said. “No one has every paid for this.”
“Most cities, I think if they actually provide this service, there is a fee on their garbage bill included for the service. The city has not done that and it is an expense that takes away from other city services. It takes away from asphalt paving. It takes away from fire protection. It takes away from police protection. It’s an expense that no one pays for. But the biggest problem at this point is restrictions from ADEQ. We cannot pick up any more leaves because we have exceeded the 500 cubic yards.”
Robertson said the City Council is going to have to give guidance that he has requested as to whether residents want leaves picked up for a charge.
“It’s going to be an additional cost of hauling them away,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what their decision will be at the next meeting.”
