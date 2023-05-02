The city of Beebe is getting a new fire truck after the City Council approved spending $1.25 million on one last week, but it may take a while to receive it.

The funds for the Ferrara fire truck will come from the county’s quarter-cent fire tax, according to Beebe Fire Chief William Nick Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.