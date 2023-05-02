The city of Beebe is getting a new fire truck after the City Council approved spending $1.25 million on one last week, but it may take a while to receive it.
The funds for the Ferrara fire truck will come from the county’s quarter-cent fire tax, according to Beebe Fire Chief William Nick Jr.
District Fire Chief Vaudie McAfee said the bid for the truck came in at $1.256 million, “which is equipment and everything. That’s rolling in the door with about $250,000 worth of equipment.” The other bid the city received was for a Pierce Manufacturing/Custom fire truck only with no equipment and that was for $1.292 million, he said.
McAfee said once the department receives the new truck, “we can put water on it and it’s ready to roll out that day. We will have all the equipment that it needs.”
However, he said it may be a few years before the department receives the truck. “Everybody is behind; we’re 24 to 28 months out on getting the apparatus and it’s going to be longer than that. It may be four months before we can get it into production because we have to fly down to the factory and go through the specs with the engineers and come back and make sure it’s correct and once we get the ball rolling on it and by the time we get the truck in, we’ll be able to put down a significant amount of money, which we are financing a little bit less than we did with the ladder truck.”
Councilman Tracy Lightfoot asked McAfee if the price was going to be guaranteed. He said, “Once the mayor signs, that price will be locked in.”
Councilwoman Lee McLane asked, “So you will be putting aside a payment until you take delivery on it so that you’ll be able to make a sizable down?” McAfee answered, “Oh, yes, ma’am. We’ll be able to put down half or a little better when it comes in.”
At an earlier council meeting, Councilman Jacob McCormick had asked about taking other bids for the truck and said he thought would be an injustice to residents if the city did not look at another quote.
In his presentation at that council meeting, McAfee said this new truck is “a pumper rescue truck. We have had four of their [Ferrara’s] apparatus. We have had the best of luck. The two engines, the old ones are ‘99 models. We have had zero issues with them, and the 2012 Engine 2, we’ve had very minimal issues out of the Ferrara fire truck. The trucks have massive amounts of storage space and this will have rescue tools, the new state-of-the-art rescue stuff. Our ropes, ladders, water, rescue.”
Another feature McAfee talked about what the “cascade system” on the truck. “When we are on a fire scene, say it’s a big fire, it takes a lot of air out of our bottles. Instead of having to bring them back to the station to refill them, once we start running low, this truck fills bottles on the scene. It has two 6,000 big bottles which will fill multiple times.”
