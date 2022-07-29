Beebe officials are trying to put a little teeth in the enforcement of their vicious animals ordinance when it comes to banned breeds being claimed to be service animals.

“It is kind of difficult,” Mayor Mike Robertson said. “What we are doing is if someone claims they have a service dog and we go out there and it doesn’t appear that’s it’s a service dog but they have a service dog and it’s a banned breed of dog or vicious dog, then we are issuing them a citation to go before the judge and the judge will make that determination.”

