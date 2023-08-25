The city of Beebe is going “Fishing in the Dark” for the 2024 solar eclipse and trying to land a big one, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, to reel in visitors.

“Go big or go home,” Mayor Mike Robertson said about seeking to book the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for the performance to coincide with the “Fishing in the Dark” fishing derby to be held that day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band formed in 1955 and is famous for its song, “Fishing in the Dark.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.