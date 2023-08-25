The city of Beebe is going “Fishing in the Dark” for the 2024 solar eclipse and trying to land a big one, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, to reel in visitors.
“Go big or go home,” Mayor Mike Robertson said about seeking to book the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for the performance to coincide with the “Fishing in the Dark” fishing derby to be held that day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band formed in 1955 and is famous for its song, “Fishing in the Dark.”
A motion was made by Councilman Jacob McCormick for moving forward with getting the band and it was passed unanimously. The city was expected to make a $50,000 offer this week.
“We are hoping we can have it [the concert] out near the pond area” on West Mississippi Street, Robertson said.
Harley Spears, Robertson’s assistant, and softball enthusiast Maggie Dent were asked by Robertson to speak about the eclipse, which will be on a Monday.
“We anticipate people coming in on the week before, on Thursday, possibly Wednesday, and spending the entire weekend here, throughout Monday,” Spears said. “I guess maybe there’s some word that school will not be in session that Monday. ASU [is] was having like a ‘bring your friends and family with you to work’ day so it’s not going to be like a traditional day for most people in our community.
“The fishing derby will be hosted that day. By that point, we should have two ponds that are fully accessible with close to 60 acres ... and plenty of space for everybody to visit.”
Robertson said having two ponds to fish in will look very nice from the road. “We want Beebe to showcase this [the eclipse event]. I want Beebe to be the showcase for White County for this.”
“There has been lots of others discussions about the eclipse. The county has had many, many meetings. Searcy is having their meetings. The chamber [of commerce] last chamber meeting was about the eclipse. The cities, the chamber, the college are working together.”
Spears said the city doesn’t want to just have something for the day of the eclipse because there will be enough people in Beebe that weekend and “we would like to maximize that.”
“Surrounding towns are hosting people for camping. They are having concerts. They’re having large events throughout the whole weekend to keep people in their area and to keep them entertained,” Spears said. “We would like to do that here, as well.”
Sunday is being looked at as being a possible praise and worship night with some of the churches in the Beebe community, Spears said. “And having that at the stage at the ballpark because it’s already set up for that. Several of the churches already have equipment and are used to doing that on a weekly basis. So that would be a good opportunity to outreach for them and get them involved in our community which they haven’t been able to do quite as much since the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
Robertson said the city “would like to involve as many churches that would be willing to participate in that and also they can have their music and make it very family oriented, a worship service that would be on Sunday.”
Dent told the council that “we spent the majority of the afternoon getting these dates approved through the USA Softball Arkansas, so we did get the date approved for April 6th and they are 100 percent willing to support the city, whatever that looks like. They are backing our parks 100 percent. Anything we need from USA Softball, they’re willing to do for the city of Beebe but this date has been approved.”
Spears said they talked to Hometown Sports about hosting the softball tournament that weekend in partnership with the city. “So that is something we have going on for Saturday.”
Robertson noted that a lot of cities will allow people to put up a tent and reserve spots. Spears said cities not too far from Beebe, like Morrilton, are renting camp spots for $600 a night with multiple-night minimums. “It’s very primitive camping. Tent only. No utilities, no electrical.”
Dent said communities “are already way steps ahead of us in planning for this. It’s going to be a safety concern. We’re going to have a lot more traffic. Beebe is one of the only areas that is going to be in total blackness for over three minutes, so that alone ... Our kids are going to be at school. We’re going to be at work and we’re going to look outside around noonish and it’s going to be pitch black outside, and we haven’t experienced that here, much less in recent years.”
Concerning the $600-a-night rental spaces, Dent said, “It’s bizarre and it’s wild and it’s crazy but people are paying that to come be in the action because it is a once-in-a-lifetime thing or a once-in-every-six years thing.”
Robertson said he was thinking more along the lines of $50 per rental spot for camping. He said the city would calculate how many spaces it can use. McCormick added, “We’re going to mark spots. That way it doesn’t become Woodstock.”
“The theme is kind of ‘get here, stay here,’” Spears said, “Not ‘get here move all around, go crazy and leave the town.’ It’s stay here, spend time here, have entertainment and things to do to keep those people here.”
Spears said what she is asking from the community is for help. “There are people who do runs that could help us with fun runs.”
Spears mentioned the competition to draw visitors to the area, including Russellville planning to have a “Total Eclipse of the Heart” tribute band and having “purchased every Porta-potty in the entire state for their event, so they have been planning it since last year.”
“We don’t want to be the second best,” she said, “We want to be their top-notch destination to go.”
“We don’t want to be competing, we want to be the competition,” Robertson said.
