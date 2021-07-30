While the family of a McRae 17-year-old waits to hear if the Lonoke County deputy who killed the Beebe High School student will be charged, Beebe officials took action this week to arm their officers with body and dash cameras.
“We all know what happened in Lonoke County,” Beebe Police Department Capt. Barron Dickson told the Beebe City Council on Monday before it approved spending close to $180,000 for 17 body cameras and 12 dash cameras in about five months.
Sgt. Michael Davis was fired for violating Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office policy for reportedly not having his body camera on when he shot Hunter Brittain around 3 a.m. June 23 on Arkansas Highway 89 south of Cabot. Sheriff John Staley said the sheriff’s office’s vehicles were not equipped with dash cams, so the only video from the shooting is the aftermath, which was recorded when Davis activated his body cam.
The investigation of the shooting by the Arkansas State Police has been turned over to a special prosecutor, Jeff Phillips of the 5th Judicial District, who will decide whether the use of deadly force was justified or if Davis should be charged.
Councilman Matt Dugger said he called City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren a day or two after the June council meeting and said he wanted body cameras on the next meeting’s agenda.
He said he understood that the cost of the cameras would be high and that the city would have to look at its budget, but “to me, it would be important to have this technology.”
“The technology is out there to where what happened in Lonoke County last month wouldn’t happen in Beebe if we had those,” Dugger said before the council approved the purchase. “That is all there is to it. The guy didn’t press record on the camera until after the event happened, but if he would of had that camera on, the event would have been recorded nonstop.
“I just think it’s really important that we take a long hard look at that extra $30,000 that it would cost just to buy body cams, even if we can’t get the whole $180,000 for the vehicles and that, I really think those body cameras are something we need to look hard at.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said the city has spent a lot of money on trucks and paving, “but I don’t think we can spend too much on the security of our officers and our citizens. I think that we can afford to do this. We have been fortunate that we have not lost revenue in the last year and a half [because of the COVID-19 pandemic]. I believe we have increased our revenue.”
Robertson noted that this was a “one-time expenditure.”
Dickson said for the incident in Lonoke County to be completely recorded, the deputy would have had to have been completely out of his vehicle and away from the door so the door or something else didn’t obstruct the view, but the dash camera would likely catch what had happened.
“I think that these cameras work hand in hand,” Dickson said. “One without the other may not be sufficient as well.”
Lt. Brian Duke explained that the WatchGuard body camera and car camera the officials decided to purchase are integrated, “so if you activate one, you activate the other. Dickson added that WatchGuard replaces the body camera one time at the three-year mark.
The exact amount for the new body cameras and the dash cameras came to $178,982.09. Dickson mentioned that the price did not include installation, which would probably be another $6,000.
Robertson said the money would come for the general fund.
According to Dickson, the city has about 18 police cars. “About 12 of them are used daily for patrol activities. The other ones would still have the same technology that we have now except the officers would have the new body cams, but the cars wouldn’t be equipped with the new cameras.” He said those six vehicles are used by the Criminal Investigation Division and administration. He said every car has a dash camera, but the department doesn’t have body and dash cams that work in unison.
Davis’ attorney, Robert Newcomb, told KATV, Channel 7, that Davis thought he had turned on his body camera when he pulled over Brittain on June 23. “Either the camera malfunctioned or he didn’t get all the things pushed.” He said Lonoke County deputies have to press multiple buttons to turn their camera on, and the cameras they are using have a short battery life with limited storage capacity.
According to Brittain’s family and a witness in the vehicle with him, Brittain was trying to fix his truck, working on it overnight to get it ready to get him to work at his construction job at 6 a.m. When he was stopped while test driving the vehicle, Brittain reportedly went to place a blue plastic jug of antifreeze behind a tire to keep it from rolling backward since it was having mechanical problems. That’s when Davis shot him, reportedly three times.
National civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob were hired by the Brittain family to represent them as they seek justice for him and a change in state law concerning body cameras being left on throughout a duty shift.
More than 30 officers in officer-involved shootings have been represented by Newcomb, who told KATV that the shooting by Davis “was not a deliberate act on his part.”
“Not regarding what’s going on, but you’re talking about a situation at 3 o’clock in the morning with a suspicious vehicle and you’re probably averaging more than one officer a week being killed,” he said. He also mentioned that Davis originally had a personal dash camera on his patrol vehicle but Staley ordered him to take it down.
“It’s a tragedy that young Hunter died. Sgt. Davis is just torn up about it, as you can be,” Newcomb said. “I know he’s not as torn up as the parents. There’s no way to understand all the grief.”
Davis has asked for a grievance hearing so that he can return to his job as a deputy for Lonoke County, according to Newcomb.
“In this case, the young man never responded to any of the verbal commands or said anything to Officer Davis,” Newcomb said.
Jordan King, 16, who was a passenger in the truck with Brittain, told KATV that he never heard Davis say anything to Brittain, but Newcomb said, “The officer was saying, ‘Show me your hands’ to Hunter; this person [King] stuck his hands out of the passenger side of the vehicle.”
Brittain’s uncle, Jesse Brittain, told KATV he didn’t believe Davis’ attorney. “They’re hiding stuff,” he said.
“I’m telling you that the dude is going to prison for murder. That’s all there is to it,” Brittain said of Davis. “He murdered my nephew.”
Newcomb told The Daily Citizen late Friday afternoon that Davis’ grievance hearing will probably be in September, but “there hasn’t been a date announced or agreed to yet.”
As far as the possibility of Davis being charged, he said the “special prosecutor can take as long as he wants to.”
“Until the special prosecutor acts, there is no really anything going on,” Newcomb said. “... Sgt. Davis hasn’t been charged or arrested or in jail or anything like that. Other times, you might have cases that have deadlines and things have to be done. For example, if you have been arrested and held in jail, they have to file the charges in circuit court within 60 days or you get released. It’s up to the prosecutor on how long they want to take to review everything.”
Concerning any civil suit that might be filed by the family’s attorneys, Newcomb said there is a three-year statute of limitations. “I know that Sgt. Davis hasn’t been served with anything.”
