Gary Looney

Looney

The Bald Knob City Council has called a special meeting for next week to discuss increasing the amount of insurance coverage it has on city buildings.

“We got a notice saying that we are underinsured on just about every building that we’ve got, every structure that we’ve got,” Mayor Gary Looney told the council last week.

