The Bald Knob City Council has called a special meeting for next week to discuss increasing the amount of insurance coverage it has on city buildings.
“We got a notice saying that we are underinsured on just about every building that we’ve got, every structure that we’ve got,” Mayor Gary Looney told the council last week.
Code Enforcement Officer Marc Robinson added, “Nearly every building that the city has ownership of, is underinsured. Even some of the ballpark complex is underinsured. It is suggested that we raise it up to at least replacement cost”
Councilman David Smith said the issue sounded like it needed to be checked out before the next meeting.
Looney said in light of the weekend of March 31 when areas in the state such as Little Rock, Jacksonville and Wynne suffered tornado damage “it makes everybody realize you need to make sure you’ve got replacement costs.”
The special meeting is set for 7 p.m. next Monday.
City Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools said the city's vehicles are not included in the coverage on the buildings
