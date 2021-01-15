The city hasn’t had “any more issues” with flooding in the Cloverdale subdivision since the drainage project there was “substantially” finished last May, according to City Engineer Mark Lane.
Lane said there a couple of minor aspects of the project that began at Gin Creek that still have to be completed, including putting up a gate.
“We ran a large pipe up the side of Park Avenue and closed that ditch in, all the way up to the east side of Cloverdale subdivision,” he said, “and we put some laterals into Cloverdale to pick up the water in the southeast corner of that subdivision and get it out of there where we’ve had flooding and that seems to have worked very well.”
The cost of the Cloverdale drainage project along with another in the Rolling Meadows area that is underway is estimated to be a little more than $2 million. The city contracted Morrison-Shipley Engineers Inc. for engineering services and Burkhalter Technologies Inc. to do the construction for the drainage projects.
“We’re putting new triple box culverts in on Mary Irene [Lane],” Lane said of the Rolling Meadows project. “They are mostly finished with Charles Thomas [Boulevard] except for some cleanup.”
The Charles Thomas area, Lane said, has flooded for almost 20 years and hopefully this will alleviate the problem. He said with heavy rain, the culverts that were under Mary Irene Lane and Charles Thomas could not carry the water, so the old culverts were taken out and new large box culverts were put in.
The Rolling Meadows project also has consisted of utility relocation.
As far as future drainage projects, Lane said he will hear from Mayor Kyle Osborne and the City Council concerning them. He said he is ready for the city to get going on it.
On Tuesday, the council appropriated $6,465 from the 2014 eight-year plan fund unappropriated reserves to the Rolling Meadows/Cloverdale Addition drainage improvement project for engineering services and $149,753.72 for construction services.
