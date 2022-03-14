The city of Searcy is “hyper-focused“ on creating a community that is business friendly, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
In his state of the city address last week, the mayor said lowering the cost of business licenses, which went into effect Jan. 1, is part of the city’s effort and brought positive feedback from the business community.
“We are seeing new businesses come to town and many have recently broken ground on new construction projects,” he said. He read several business names off a list and said the list totaled 165 businesses that were added last year.
With these businesses, Osborne said, come jobs and growth for the community.
“All of these things truly set the stage for Searcy being open for business,” he said. “We have accomplished a lot and we have even more things planned for 2022.
“I look forward to working together with each of you and continue to make our community a place where businesses want to open, families want to live and community members work together to improve our wonderful city. Working together, we can create a community where everyone prospers.”
According to Searcy Code Enforcement, the 165 regular business licenses issued last year were an increase over 132 issued in 2020. There were also nine mobile food truck licenses issued in 2021 and 10 in 2020. As of March 9, Searcy had issued 46 regular business licenses and five food truck licenses for 2022.
When Osborne started his address last Tuesday, he said there were many ways he could begin his speech, but being mayor had given him a “whole new perspective of just how great it is to live in Searcy.”
He said the city is coming close to the end of its eight-year plan, with the temporary 1-percent sales and use tax passed by voters in 2014, and the city is working hard to wrap up projects associated with it. Voters made the 1-cent tax permanent Nov. 9 after the first attempt to get it passed failed in a Feb. 9 special election.
“We recently completed the Country Club Road and Rolling Meadows projects,” Osborne said. “The North Main [Street] project will be coming to a close in the coming months and we are actively working on several other street projects, including Fuller Lane and Sawmill Road.”
Osborne said the city was able to use the funding to purchase a new fire truck, new sanitation vehicles and is in the process of trying to purchase four or five new police cars.
“While maintaining an aging fleet can be difficult, with your support, we’ve been able to do that,” he said.
In addition to the eight-year plan, Osborne said they city is “now working on a number of new projects to improve our community. Projects including Berryhill Park, Riverside Park renovation and new sidewalks are among the many we would like to kick off. We also recently completely work on the exterior of the [historic American] Legion Hut.”
Osborne also said the city is thankful for its Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission that has made “so many wonderful projects” possible.
Many of the city departments are working hard to also secure grant funding to support other projects, according to Osborne. “This year alone, we estimate to receive over $2 million in grants.”
He said the city remains “financially sound, which allows us to provide all city employees with a 5-percent cost-of-living raise this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.