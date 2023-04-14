Searcy officials discussed Tuesday the city’s responsibility for improvements to June Street, where the Riser Harness car dealership is being built close to the Searcy City Center, a project for which the Searcy City Council agreed to provide $1.8 million to $1.9 million in “public improvements” to Janet Drive in 2016.

Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford and City Attorney Mark Lane addressed the council on the June Street improvements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.