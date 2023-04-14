Searcy officials discussed Tuesday the city’s responsibility for improvements to June Street, where the Riser Harness car dealership is being built close to the Searcy City Center, a project for which the Searcy City Council agreed to provide $1.8 million to $1.9 million in “public improvements” to Janet Drive in 2016.
Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford and City Attorney Mark Lane addressed the council on the June Street improvements.
“We feel that the developer is responsible for the entire length of the property adjacent to his,” Lane said. “We fully expect that that entity will not agree with that and probably bring it to the council to make a decision on that.”
June Street connects to Janet Drive with a traffic circle that was added as part of the Janet Drive improvements.
Cost estimates provided by Davidson Engineering were shown to the council members concerning the work being done between the two roads. One showed the way the developer sees things and the other showed the way Lane and Stafford see things.
The estimated project costs for all street work is $531,000 plus, with city staff indicating that Riser Harness pay $187,000. Lane said if the city wanted sidewalks in the area they would be on the city because the ordinance does not require them. An ordinance was passed requiring them for residential neighborhoods only, “not in commercial,” Lane said.
Councilman Chris Howell asked Lane if he was proposing that the city would pay for the acreage between Beebe-Capps Expressway and where the Riser Harness property begins. Lane said, “Yes. It wouldn’t be Riser Harness’ responsibility we don’t think.”
“I’ll be frank, I have a real problem with it, making Riser Harness pay for this. I disagree with you guys,” Howell said, before asking what the council was voting on at that time.
Councilman Don Raney responded, “I don’t know that we are voting on anything.” Then, he said that he “created this confusion in my rush to get the contractor that is on the ground right now to start work on June Street and after thinking about it after I left here Thursday night [from the council agenda meeting], I asked the mayor [Mat Faulkner] to put it back on the agenda so we could agree as a city what is our position to Riser Harness.”
Howell said he wanted to be sure that Riser Harness has been heard and “that we got everything we need to make a decision. I don’t think I have everything I need to make a decision tonight. I would like to dig in and get some more information.”
Stafford said the site plan was taken to the Searcy Planning Commission for large-scale development and approved by the commission for the entire southern and eastern portion of June Street, “so the staff and I made that recommendation, the Planning Commission approved it for that.”
“If Riser Harness disagrees with that, they can make that appeal to the council,” Lane said. “I think we are trying to make it clear that the Planning Commission approved it for the southern and eastern side and that’s what the staff also agrees they are responsible for, so they have the right to come back to council to approve that and then a decision would be made by council at the end.”
Howell said “that sounds good to me” as far as Riser Harness having its say.
