Assessing safety of Berryhill Park bridge

The city of Searcy is having a structural engineer assess the safety of the Berryhill Park bridge that leads from parking on Moss Street to the new tennis/pickleball courts facility nearing completion.

 Steve Watts / swatts@thedailycitizen.com

The city of Searcy is having the bridge leading from the Moss Street parking area to the new tennis/pickleball courts being built at Berryhill Park looked at by a structural engineer to make sure it is safe.

Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford told the Searcy City Council at its agenda meeting earlier this month that the necessity for parking near the courts has been looked at, and “the parking that is available over [is] where the old pool is. The idea is maybe we need to get that parking lot cleaned up and to provide some sort of safe access across the creek over there when the time comes.”

