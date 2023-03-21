The city of Searcy is having the bridge leading from the Moss Street parking area to the new tennis/pickleball courts being built at Berryhill Park looked at by a structural engineer to make sure it is safe.
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford told the Searcy City Council at its agenda meeting earlier this month that the necessity for parking near the courts has been looked at, and “the parking that is available over [is] where the old pool is. The idea is maybe we need to get that parking lot cleaned up and to provide some sort of safe access across the creek over there when the time comes.”
“We toyed around with rehabbing the bridge that’s there,” Stafford said. “It’s kind of a very prison-like railing that’s rusted out on the sides ... and if you look at the base of it, you can kind of see some of the erosion that is happening at the base of it, the footings and that sort of thing.”
Stafford said he went out there with engineer Bear Davidson to get his take and Davidson recommended getting a structural engineer involved, to at least make an assessment “to see if there is some construction that can be done to make it safe.”
Stafford said the city could perhaps “add new railing, paint it, make it look night, get a sidewalk up to the parking lot and at least make it serviceable and looking nice for easy access over to the pickleball courts.”
Stafford said Davidson had a line item for additional services for the project and this particular one would be for $5,000 to make the area safe.
Councilman David Morris said a lot of people would be at the park for pickleball so they should get it up to par.
Mayor Mat Faulkner commented on the Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility, saying there is a small parking lot that is “really kind of an odd shape just to the north of the courts, so we’re talking about maybe making that an ADA parking lot, which would then necessitate even more parking across the bridge needed for others.”
Councilman Don Raney said, “I think we just need to put that in progress. It’s got to be done.” Raney said parking has always been a little tight at Berryhill Park. “We’ve got to have it. There’s going to be some traffic out there.”
Davidson said the services would be billed at an hour rate, concerning “additional services.” He said he reached out to Jordan Lane, structural engineer for North Delta Engineering, and he said he could come in and do an evaluation and make some recommendations. “He said it would be less than $5,000,” Davidson said.
If Lane says the bridge is fine for right now for five to 10 years structurally, Davidson said, “I think we would reach out to Delk [Construction] and say, ‘Hey, we’d like to repaint, asking you around what that would cost.’”
Stafford said Monday that the structural engineer had not assessed the bridge yet.
He said the pickleball/tennis court facility “is moving along. It looks amazing. I think it’s going to be something to be really proud of and we’re excited with the hope that those are going to be full for tournaments.”
Davidson said at the March 9 meeting that it would be another three or four weeks before the court surfacing will be put down. “The project is going to look complete really soon. There are a few items lingering. Our overhead door in our concession stand had a five- or six-week lead time and I just ordered it about two weeks ago because I just gave them the color.”
Last Tuesday night, the council approved two change orders for the project.
The first change order concerned a tree that has already been cut down because it was on the Parks and Recreation radar, Davidson said. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion P Commission originally approved funding to take it down but now it is being paid for by Parks and Recreation. The other change was $4,100 for stripping the powder coat and repainting an existing awning out at the courts project.
“A&P voted to approve this change order with the hope the council would contribute their portion based on previous amounts,” Davidson said. “So if the council does wish to contribute at the 14.14 percent that the city is contributing to our project at BerryHill, that amounts to $579.90. This change order allowed us to be open on our selection of colors on our structure.”
