The city attorney for three cities in White County was arrested on driving while intoxicated-related charges last weekend in Cleburne County.
On Wednesday, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown confirmed the arrest of Christopher James O’Neill early Sunday morning. The booking sheet had the arrest time as 1:30 a.m. and the intake time as 1:36 a.m. O’Neill is scheduled to appear in Cleburne County District Court on May 10 on misdemeanor charges of DWI, driving left of center and refusal to submit to a DWI test.
The police report on O’Neill’s arrest was still active and not ready for public release yet, Brown said.
He said O’Neill was released on his own recognizance to a “responsible party,” which is how the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has been handling misdemeanor arrests “really since COVID started.” O’Neill was released at 2:19 a.m., according to the booking sheet.
“What we have done ... and then still continue to do is we will release most misdemeanors after like 24 hours, not all of them but most of them,” Brown said, “and what we’re doing right now, DWIs, PIs [public intoxication], something where somebody is impaired, we’ll either release them to a responsible party or we will wait eight, 10, 12 hours, whatever amount of time it would typically take for somebody to become sober and then we will release them. That way they are not having to pay a bond fee; that way if they can’t pay the bond fee, they’re not sitting in our jail for months and months over a PI or something like that.”
O’Neill is the city attorney for for Bald Knob, Beebe and Pangburn. He was hired by the Bald Knob City Council in January.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson did not want to publicly comment on the arrest at this time, saying, “As with any other situation, people are considered innocent until proven guilty.” Pangburn Mayor Mike Marsh chose not to “say a word.” The Daily Citizen was unable to reach Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson for comment.
