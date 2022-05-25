The two White County judge candidates who lost to Lisa Brown in Tuesday’s Republican primary discussed their campaigns Wednesday and where they go from here.
“I love White County and I have worked to preserve it for 23 years and I continue to advocate for our local heritage,” White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell said. “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to work on my cost-saving and progressive projects to advance White County as a place businesses and folks want to call home, but I’ve met a lot of people over the last four months I would have not met otherwise and learned a lot, both good and not so good, about our government.
She stressed that White County residents “need to put importance on attending Quorum Court meetings so they can be informed on local government. My best to Lisa and Barth for having a good race.”
Grayson, who is Bald Knob’s mayor, said he has “enjoyed the campaign, meeting a lot of people that were new to me. I feel like even though I lost this primary that I have gained a lot of ground within our local Republican Party.”
“I have been encouraged to do two things: run for office again [and] make sure that I have a grass-roots campaign organization ready to work for me and support it,” Grayson said. “Those are very, very good guidelines there because I was a one-man operation, seriously. I put up all my own signs and I’m going to pick them all up.
“... Now, I can take care of my own personal interests and finish out my term as the mayor of Bald Knob, and I’m invested heavily in Bald Knob and I will continue to work with economic development within Bald Knob. That’s where I’m headed and I was already headed that way but as an elected official, they cautioned my about acquiring real estate.”
He added that he will still be active with his Hillbilly Hay Store and his Grayson Farms Amphitheater and Event Center.
