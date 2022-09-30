A 38-year-old Beebe man who stole money from a church’s daycare has been sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Community Correction.
Jack Allen Davis pleaded guilty last month in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to class C felony commercial burglary and class A misdemeanor theft of property. Davis also had his probation revoked for a 2018 theft offense to which he pleaded guilty of stealing around $30,000 in property from a former employer.
The commercial burglary involved Crosspoint Ministries Child Care on U.S. Highway 64 West. The White County Sheriff’s Office was informed June 9, 2020, that “money had been taken from the daycare money box multiple times over the past several months,” according to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren.
A camera was set up and Davis, who was the boyfriend of one of the daycare workers, was recorded taking money from the box. After being arrested on “an unrelated warrant,” Davis was interviewed at the sheriff’s office and admitted to stealing money from the box twice.
Davis said he took $400, using his girlfriend’s keys without her knowledge to enter the building. The church reported that it had lost a total of $4,135 since September 2019.
In another White County Circuit Court case resolved last month, Cedric Dion Eddington, 34, of Garner was given six years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of class D felony aggravated assault, two counts of class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening, a couple of drug charges and misdemeanor charges of violation of no-contact order and third-degree domestic battering.
According to the affidavit written by Warren, Deputy Sidney Marini had gone to a residence on Martinez Circle in Garner on Feb. 28, 2021, in response to a “physical domestic disturbance in progress.”
When she arrived, Eddington reportedly was walking away from the residence. She attempted to check him for weapons after “noticing a large item in the front of Mr. Eddington’s hoodie,” Warren wrote. However, Eddington reportedly attempted to reach into the front pocket of the hoodie and “turn around quickly.” Marini was able to place him in handcuffs, though, before reportedly finding a “small multitool ax” in his pocket.
Marini then spoke to the two alleged victims. One of them reportedly said she had been told to come to the residence by Eddington “to collect her property.” Although he wasn’t there when she arrived, he came in while she was in the residence and threatened her mother “while holding an ax,” Warren wrote. He then reportedly struck her mother “after she pushed him away” before striking the other alleged victim “multiple times in the face.” Warren wrote that they both had minor injuries and “redness in the facial area.”
Before leaving the residence, Eddington reportedly “armed himself with a second smaller ax.” In addition to the two axes, Marini reportedly found “two glass smoking devices and a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance” in his backpack after he was placed under arrest. It was also learned that one of the alleged victims had a no-contact order against Eddington.
Six years of probation also was given to Mathew Daniel McIntire, 20, of Bald Knob for class B felony sexual assault in the second degree.
The sexual assault was reported Feb. 5, 2020, and the child under the age of 10 was interviewed and examined at the Child Safety Center of White County, “where she disclosed the offender had been ‘mean’ to her when she was trying to sleep,” Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit. Other information collected indicated that she was referring to sexual intercourse.
McIntire reportedly was interviewed at the sheriff’s office and denied any inappropriate touching, but “did admit she had viewed pornography in his presence by accident.” He agreed to DNA swabs, which were sent to the state Crime Lab “to be used for comparison,” Meadows wrote.
In August, Meadows wrote that “a male DNA profile was found” on swabs of the juvenile, “but there was not enough DNA present to use for comparison purposes.” Further testing was planned.
Two others also received six years of probation after pleading guilty to battery charges.
Robert A. Walton, 33, of Denton, Texas, who also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, had been charged regarding a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas Highway 323 in White County.
Walton reportedly was driving a 2018 Nissan sedan that left the roadway around 10:18 p.m. May 3, 2021, struck “multiple embankments” and then overturned. A passenger in the vehicle suffered “severe injuries,” including “a broken back, broken neck, broken nose and a possible head concussion,” Arkansas State Trooper Andrew A. Lay wrote in the affidavit,” and was air-lifted to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Walton reportedly had “indicators of alcohol impairment” and was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center to draw blood. On the way to the hospital, he reportedly admitted to having had “three beers and three shots of [80-proof] whiskey.”
A breath test “yielded a BAC of 0.12,” Lay wrote, while a blood alcohol level of .08 is considered legally drunk in Arkansas for non-commercial drivers. The results of the blood sample, which was to be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab, were not included in the affidavit.
Jerod Blake Spires, 36, of Beebe reportedly hit his girlfriend’s daughter in the face April 18, leaving her mouth bloody and causing swelling and redness on the side of her face. She also was “complaining of face, ear and head pain” and was taken by ambulance to WCMC, Beebe police officer Andrew Pannell wrote in the affidavit.
The daughter reportedly said her mother’s boyfriend was upset over something on her phone and “woke her up to confront her about it.” They went outside, where Spires “struck her in the face with his fist, causing her to fall to the ground,” Pannell wrote. He then “kicked her in the side of the face with a steel-toe boot,” the alleged victim reportedly said.
Spires had reportedly left after the attack but was wearing an ankle monitor. He was tracked to “the area of the woods behind the trailer where the incident occurred.” When officers announced they were going into the woods with two K-9 units, Spires reportedly came out of a neighboring house and surrendered. He reportedly said that he was hit by the alleged victim, but there were “no visible marks” on him.
The mother also was arrested after it “was determined that she had a warrant.”
A year of probation was given to Steven Ray Hester, 31, of McRae after he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors (second-degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications and third-degree domestic battery). The threatening charge had been reduced from a felony in a negotiated deal.
Hester reportedly punched the alleged victim in the face Nov. 21. 2021, and threatened to kill her during an argument. No injuries were noted on the incident report, though.
On Dec. 9, while at the sheriff’s office to seek an order of protection, the alleged victim reportedly said that “she was in fear for her life due to threats being made over the phone” by Hester. Screenshots of messages that she said were from Hester included “OK, when you come back home to a destroyed house, don’t say I didn’t warn you not to [expletive] with me.”
The alleged victim also reportedly provided a screenshot of messages that she said was from a conversation between Hester and a friend that included “makes me want to kill someone” and “I’m about to slit her [expletive] throat and watch her bleed out; sry my blood is boiling.”
A Searcy 55-year-old also pleaded guilty to a terroristic threatening charge, but Sammy Lee Covington’s was a class D felony and he received five years of probation for it. He pleaded guilty to a 2021 drug charge as well.
According to the affidavit written by Warren, the alleged victim told Deputy James Cavin that Covington had told her that he would kill her if she called the sheriff’s office when she was trying to leave during a domestic disturbance on Morris Road on Oct. 11, 2021.
Covington reportedly fled from the deputy, but was arrested “a short time later ... for several warrants and fleeing.” He reportedly said he had not threatened the alleged victim.
On Oct. 20, while at the sheriff’s office to file for an order of protection, the alleged victim reportedly said Covington “regularly threatens to kill her,” and his threats included killing her dogs and burning the house down. She reportedly said that he “threw a heater and stool at her” in 2017 and hit her in the head with a mag light. He also reportedly “ran her over with an electric bike in the past.”
“He often keeps them awake at night yelling and screaming,” Warren wrote.
