A 38-year-old Beebe man who stole money from a church’s daycare has been sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Community Correction.

Jack Allen Davis pleaded guilty last month in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to class C felony commercial burglary and class A misdemeanor theft of property. Davis also had his probation revoked for a 2018 theft offense to which he pleaded guilty of stealing around $30,000 in property from a former employer.

