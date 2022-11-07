Requests have been made by a bank and church for the Searcy City Council to close portions of two streets.
There will be two public hearings regarding the requests before the start of the regular council meeting in December.
The first request that Mayor Kyle Osborne mentioned at the council’s agenda meeting Thursday night was vacating a portion of South Spruce Street, between West Center Avenue and West Pleasure Avenue.
First Baptist Searcy Pastor Brian Whitney, who said he has been pastoring the church for 13 years, said that “while it’s hard to estimate, easily hundreds of people make the walk back and forth from either our main parking lot, our green space, which is used for churchwide events, and a children’s playground area. They cross over this small portion of Spruce Street, which is currently most of the time one-way ... at least it’s designated that way for most people unless they make the wrong choice.”
Whitney said there are those who come to worship and also come to the church for civic and community partnerships which could be either formal or informal. He mentioned Bible studies and home school co-op. “Our doors are open and our church parking lots are used in major ways.”
Whitney used the recent Trick or Treat on the Square event in the downtown area as an example. He said the church is used for other things like Habitat for Humanity meetings, Kiwanis pancake suppers, the Lions Club omelet suppers, hosting the football team, police department Christmas parties, K-LIFE events and parent meetings.
In summary, the reasons for the submittal of this request, Whitney said, was “for pedestrian protection, for both the young and old alike as they come to and from the entrance points on our church campus; safe usage of our green space and main parking lot, which is on the adjacent side of Spruce for our church; and even community events.”
A third reason, Whitney said, was for “potential visionary expansion for the property on the other side of Spruce Street, since FBC [First Baptist Church] owns the property on both sides of the street as we’re requesting this closure.”
Councilman Dale Brewer asked Whitney if the plans were to leave the street intact or remove it and make one continuous property.
Whitney said he thinks the plans are not for it to be a permanent closure right know but he thinks there may be the possibility of closing it at different times for the best usage for not only the church but for the community as well.
The other public hearing will be regarding vacating a portion of East Vine Avenue, between North Spring Street and North Main Street.
Lindsey Bell, an attorney for First Security Bank, spoke to the council about the street, saying as “discussions have continued and plans have been made and construction has evolved [on the bank’s technology center], it’s become more apparent that the bank will be able to maximize and improve its growth potential if the city were to vacate that portion of Vine between Main Street and Spring Street. That is the portion that is currently closed and has been for a period of time.”
Bell said the bank owns the property on both sides of that portion of the street and has obtained consent from the utilities companies for the street to be vacated.
“We think this would be great for the bank and the city as well,” Bell said. “It would be an employee safety issue. Our employees are currently having to cross Main Street at various times of the day, high traffic times of the day. This would allow us to be able to avoid having 110 employees-plus having to cross major intersections.”
Bell mentioned that the bank thinks this will facilitate future growth, future buildings and more jobs downtown. And she said she thinks it will provide downtown parking in others areas.
The current tech center for First Security Bank, the lower building on the west side of the new construction, will be torn down and turned into parking, she said.
An audience member asked if the city receives money from private entities that want to take the property. Osborne said, “Once we vacate a piece of property, no.”
