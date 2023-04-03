Children ages 3 to 10 were invited to the Children’s History Faire, hosted by Phi Alpha Theta, behind the History House at Harding University on Saturday morning.

Julie Harris, a professor in the History Department, said, “This is our fourth annual history faire. It would have been our sixth year but we lost two years to COVID. We started in 2018 and we were set to do the third one in 2020. We picked back up last year. Obviously we got canceled in 2020 and in 2021; there were just too many restrictions on gatherings and stuff.”

