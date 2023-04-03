Children ages 3 to 10 were invited to the Children’s History Faire, hosted by Phi Alpha Theta, behind the History House at Harding University on Saturday morning.
Julie Harris, a professor in the History Department, said, “This is our fourth annual history faire. It would have been our sixth year but we lost two years to COVID. We started in 2018 and we were set to do the third one in 2020. We picked back up last year. Obviously we got canceled in 2020 and in 2021; there were just too many restrictions on gatherings and stuff.”
According to Harris, Phi Alpha Theta is an international historical society that was started in Arkansas and now is 100 years old.
Hannah Clifton, who was at the Children's History Faire, representing the White County Historical Society, was a student at Harding and it was her idea to start the faire, Harris said. “They were doing one of these at a school in Texas and she’s like, ‘We can do that! We can do something.’
"She came up with the idea, we still use it, that they [the kids] are traveling through time and they’re explorers. Every child gets a bag, a hat, a sticker and a passport to get stamped at every station. We advertised at local churches; we sent it [the announcement about the faire] to churches. It’s a really fun thing. We usually try to do it at the end of March, beginning of April.”
In addition to the White County Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution were present, along with Arkansas State Parks and different groups from programs offered at Harding, including pharmacy. The Searcy Public Library also had volunteers sharing histories of different libraries. Melinda LaFevers, who does historical demonstrations, participated.
“Some of our booths are done by classes that are training elementary teachers so this is a really good thing,” Harris said. There were about 18 booths for the children to visit.
Harding has an after-school program for kids, in grades 3 to 6, called History Explorers. Some of them brought crafts that they had made. Black history, Native American history and French history were just a few of the booths on display with volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.