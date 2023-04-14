The Child Safety Center of White County “served over 600 kids last year,” according to Director Darby Gaines.
Physical abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, domestic violence and being a witness to a crime are all different types of situations that come up in this type or work, said Gaines, who grew up in Searcy and has been the director of the center at 414 Rodgers Drive since January 2022. “One in 10 children (nationally) will be a victim of child sexual abuse before they turn 18.”
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month “to raise awareness of the realities of child abuse and how we as a community can take care of our children,” she said. The dome of the White County Courthouse has been lit up in blue this month as part of that awareness effort.
“You will see our pinwheels around also,” Gaines said. “We have a lot of events happening at different schools and different restaurants participating, awareness events and things like that. We are just trying to educate our community. The pinwheel is a national symbol.”
She said the Child Safety Center works “with a lot of different partnership teams like law enforcement, your sheriff’s department or your local police department, DHS [Arkansas Department of Human Services], Arkansas State Police and the prosecutor’s office” as part of “a disciplinary team.”
“That is the child abuse response team,” Gaines said. “We come in when there has been a hotline report or a child abuse investigation. We offer a bunch of different services for our partnership agencies during the investigation and also for the children to help them heal and move on, from whatever trauma” they have experienced.
“We offer forensic interviews on site. We offer child and family advocacy where we can connect them to services and resources. We offer mental health therapy, so we have several therapists on staff who offer trauma-informed treatment for kids and then we have sexual assault nurses on site as well who can provide sexual assault exams and evidence kits.”
Gaines said all of those things are offered free of charge for the families with the center staff “kind of walking them through kind of a hub for all the things that they need during the investigation as well as the prosecution and court process, kind of a liaison or assistance there.”
Prevention and education are other parts of the work done through getting the word out to teachers about child abuse. Working with other adults on how to recognize kids who have been abused is another thing Gaines brought up, as well as how to respond if a disclosure is made. Kids are taught the importance of telling “a safe adult and about body safety and things like that.”
“We have staff on call 24/7,” she said. “Obviously child abuse doesn’t just happen Monday through Friday 8 to 5 so we are on call and available all the time, however we’re needed.”
Gaines has a master’s degree in social work and a background in child welfare and also had been a program director before this role.
“I think it’s important for the community to know that we all play a part in protecting our children and just being mindful of keeping an eye out and then doing something if you are suspicious about child abuse, calling the child abuse hotline, maybe getting involved in an organization like this, the child safety center and supporting us in the work that we do, all sorts of ways,” she said. “I do feel like it’s our entire community’s responsibility.”
Collaborative efforts to see what the best outcomes are is a point Gaines mentioned. Keeping lines of communication open with children also was an item brought up by Gaines. She said nowadays a lot of stuff is happening through electronics or media and parents, grandparents and everyone should be very smart and informed about this. “Being very cautious of that” is important, she said.
