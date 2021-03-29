A 31-year-old Jacksonville man is officially facing charges for reportedly fleeing from an Arkansas state trooper in White County, pointing a gun at the driver’s side window after being stopped and then charging at the trooper
A warrant for issued earlier this month for Jeremy Dean Laymance at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Laymance is due in White County Circuit Court on April 6 at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody Monday afternoon.
According to the affidavit written by Trooper Andrew A. Lay, Cpl. Douglas Cash tried to pull over a 1997 Ford F-150 on Feb. 2 for reckless driving on U.S. Highway 67 heading north near mile marker 34. Lay began pursuing the vehicle near mile marker 42. The driver reportedly was swerving from side to side in a “substantial amount” of traffic and almost sideswiped one vehicle.
In one-lane traffic due to construction, Lay performed a PIT maneuver near mile marker 45, forcing the vehicle into a ditch, he wrote. When he approached the driver’s side door “with his handgun drawn,” Lay reportedly saw that the driver “had a gun in his hand,” which he was holding “with the barrel facing the driver’s window.”
Lay backed away and told responding officers that the driver had a gun. Shortly thereafter, the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran toward Lay, who “took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.” The firearm reportedly was left in the front floorboard.
“The driver was identified as” Laymance and smelled “strongly of intoxicants and his speech was extremely thick and slurred,” Lay wrote. “He also was extremely unstable on his feet and highly combative.”
Lay also wrote that Laymance had a felony warrant and previous felony convictions in 2016 for second-degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons, fleeing and aggravated assault.
Lorie K. Perez, 35, of Bald Knob also is scheduled to appear in court April 6 on a charge of class D felony fleeing. She was not in custody Monday afternoon.
According to the affidavit written by White County Deputy Kenneth Booth, Perez drove away from an attempted traffic stop on Moccasin Bend Road in Judsonia on Dec. 8 at “a high rate of speed.”
She reportedly drove 90 mph in the 40-mph zone, didn’t stop at three stop signs on two-lane gravel and paved roads and and almost struck a vehicle pulling into a driveway.
Perez was stopped by spike strips used on Bald Hill Road, Booth wrote, although she drove on four ruptured tires for approximately a mile before her attempt to flee ended on Donnie Stevens Road.
“Perez, who has no driver’s license, showed little regard for public safety,” Booth wrote.
Three others also have been charged in White County with class D felony fleeing, with warrants being issued earlier this month: Analberto Espericueta, 23, of Searcy, Austin Kent Greene, 27, of Searcy and Daniel Christopher Howell, 26, of McCrory.
Only Howell was in custody Monday afternoon, and a April 6 court date has been set for plea and arraignment. No court date had been set for Espericueta, while Greene is scheduled to appear in court May 4. Greene is also facing a charge of class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine.
Espericueta was pulled over on North Maple Street on Jan. 29 after reportedly being clocked going 17 mph over the speed limit. However, he reportedly gave a false identification and Searcy Police Department Patrolman Andrew Davis wrote in the affidavit that there was “the distinct strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
After being advised of those things, Espericueta reportedly wouldn’t get out of the vehicle and started to flee on Arkansas Highway 16, running a red light at the North Maple Street and Holmes Road intersection “with traffic present and driving faster than the speed limit. He also reportedly failed to yield the right of way at the Arkansas Highway 13 and Johnston Road intersections, “swerved in lanes forcing traffic to swerve and miss him” and drove around a couple of vehicles on the left and through a parking lot.
The pursuit reached speeds of 100 to 112 mph, Davis wrote.
On Feb. 6, Beebe Police Officer Billy Stair reportedly attempted to pull over a motorcycle with no taillights on West Center Street. The driver, later identified as Howell, eventually “looked back at my unit before abruptly speeding up to approximately 85 mph,” Stair wrote in the affidavit.
The pursuit continued on Center Street with the motorcycle reportedly reaching speeds of more than 110 mph. After passing the VFW post, Stair wrote that the driver slammed on his brakes, forcing the pursuing vehicles to swerve to miss him.
The chase then continued onto DeWitt Henry Drive and Arkansas Highway 31. After going over the U.S. Highway 67/167 overpass, Howell reportedly lost control, falling and sliding “to the edge of the road.” He then reportedly ran into “the lightly wooded area” near the Exit 31 on-ramp, but was eventually chased down and taken into custody.
The motorcycle Howell was riding “had not been registered since 1999,” Stair wrote.
Greene reportedly also fled from Beebe police on West Center Street when a traffic stop was attempted Feb. 25 for having a brake light out. He crossed the center line “numerous times” and almost struck two vehicles head-on, Capt. Barron Dickson wrote in the affidavit.
The pursuit reportedly lasted 18 minutes until Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley got him to stop by getting in front of Greene and stopping in the roadway on Arkansas Highway 5 in Cabot.
A glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue was reportedly found on Greene, and a passenger in the vehicle reportedly also had thrown out a baggie of suspected meth.
