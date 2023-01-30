A McRae 30-year-old has been charged with sexual crimes over nearly an eight-year span involving minors.
A warrant was issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Dustin Blake Morrissey on three class B felony sexual assault in the second degree charges. Morrissey remained in custody Monday in the White County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer of the White County Sheriff's Office, an alleged teenaged victim said during a forensic interview June 22, 2022, that Morrissey had been touching her private area "over and under her clothing" and had been "having her sit on" his erection. She reportedly said he also would make her get undressed and take photos of her with his cell phone.
The minor reportedly said the sexual contact had been going on "periodically for several years at multiple locations," including in Searcy and McRae. Court records show that two of the sexual assault charges have violation dates in 2015 when Morrissey was 22. The other sexual assault listed is from November 2021.
A second alleged victim under the age of 15 reportedly said Aug. 5 in a forensic interview that Morrissey touched her private area "with his hands over her clothing."
The sheriff's office executed a search warrant to seize Morrissey's cell phone. "Through the course of this investigation, it was found that Mr. Morrissey frequently observed images and downloaded images consistent with the allegations against him," Palmer wrote.
A warrant also was issued for a 43-year-old homeless man for class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration act (habitual offender). William Josh Rouse was not in custody in White County on Monday and no court appearance had been set.
Palmer wrote in the affidavit that Rouse, who was listed at a residence in Judsonia, told Detective Misty Goss last September that "he would be changing his address to homeless." Rouse was told that being homeless as a sex offender required him by state law "to check in every month." Rouse reportedly also signed an acknowledgement that "he would abide by the reporting requirements." However, Rouse had not checked in as of Dec. 14, more than two months after reporting that he was homeless.
Rouse was entered into the Arkansas Sex Offender Registration system in August 1997, according to the affidavit. He is listed by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety as a level 3 sex offender, with his offense listed as first-degree sexual abuse. Level 3 sex offenders are considered high risk, according to the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
