A McRae 30-year-old has been charged with sexual crimes over nearly an eight-year span involving minors.

A warrant was issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Dustin Blake Morrissey on three class B felony sexual assault in the second degree charges. Morrissey remained in custody Monday in the White County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.

