A shooting last September in Beebe during a robbery that left one of the alleged perpetrators on the ground in front of an apartment on Railroad Street with “several gunshot wounds” has led to official charges being filed against a 24-year-old Jacksonville resident.
A warrant was issued last month for Demetrius Lamont Jones Jr. at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of aggravated robbery, a class Y felony; terroristic act, a class B felony; two counts of second-degree discharge of a firearm from a car, class B felonies; possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony; and habitual offender.
Jones was not in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon and no court appearance had been set. A $100,000 bond was issued.
He and another man, identified as Micah Dubose, are seen in a video getting out of a vehicle and walking up to the porch of an apartment Sept. 22, where two other men were, according to the affidavit written by Capt. Steven Hall of the Beebe Police Department. When Dubose grabbed something one of the other men had “in his pocket,” Jones is seen in the video drawing a handgun and pointing it at the men on the porch.
An alleged victim reportedly told police that Jones demanded that he “give him everything he had.” He said Jones also asked for his phone and he handed it to Jones. Then, he reportedly “heard gunshots from the side of the apartment, so he turned and ran into apartment and locked the door.”
Jones is then seen in the video stepping off the porch and firing shots at the duplex, Hall wrote. “He then gets in the passenger side of the vehicle and continues to shoot out the window over the top of the vehicle as its driving away from the residence.”
Officers reportedly recovered nine 9mm shell casings “in front of the apartment and in the driveway.” Bullets struck three apartments and a vehicle, Hall wrote.
Dubose, who had been shot and was lying on the ground when police arrived, had “a large plastic bag containing suspected marijuana” protruding from his pants pocket.
A warrant also was issued in a separate case concerning shots being fired in Beebe on Oct. 13. Ray R. Burton, 27, of Beebe has been charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
Burton also was not in the White County jail Monday afternoon, and no court appearance had been scheduled.
He reportedly admitted to firing “a semi-automatic handgun from the window of his vehicle at least four different times” after going to confront a resident on Glenlee Drive with whom he was “having a disagreement.”
Burton reportedly was “unable to make contact” with the individual and fired the shots “into the air with multiple residences being in close proximity.” Three shell casings were recovered, but through video and audio, “it was determined that at least four shots were fired,” Capt. Barron Dickson of the Beebe Police Department wrote in the affidavit.
A warrant also was issued for a 21-year-old Searcy man on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor.
Malachi Scott Eden is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment.
Eden reportedly threatened “to shoot someone outside” the Bald Knob Veterinary Clinic, 1298 Arkansas Highway 367 N., on Dec. 5. An employee of the business also reportedly said that Eden and a female had “entered a room inside the business.”
“Deputies entered the establishment and took two individuals into custody,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit.
The female with Eden was a 17-year-old who had been reported to the Searcy Police Department as a runaway Dec. 4.
The alleged victim of the threat was contacted by the sheriff’s office and reportedly said “he became involved in a verbal altercation over an incident of theft.” Eden and the juvenile reportedly had followed him on foot to the clinic.
The clinic’s employees reportedly gave statements that Eden said “he should pull his gun and shoot the man outside” after entering the clinic.
Eden remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.
A 43-year-old Memphis man also has been issued a warrant on a charge of terroristic act, a class B felony. Additionally, Marcus Montrele Henderson is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief and possession of firearms by certain persons, both class D felonies.
No court appearance had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, and Henderson was not in custody.
He reportedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on South Elm Terrace on Nov. 18 and banged on her apartment door. She reportedly “turned out the lamp in the living room and laid on the floor with her dog prior to hearing numerous gunshots and her windows breaking.”
A witness reportedly told Searcy police when they responded to a shots fired call that he had seen Henderson on the property when the shots were fired. Henderson had been criminally trespassed from the property and his ex-girlfriend had a no-contact order against him.
During the investigation, police found “five bullet holes in the south window closest to the door, window frame and soffit of the apartment, of which three made entry into the apartment.” One of the .380- projectiles was recovered “within a few feet” of where the alleged victim had been at the time of the shooting.
Video reportedly showed Henderson walking toward the apartment, then running away 30 seconds later. The first report of shots fired was made less than 20 seconds later.
In August while in the White County Detention Center, a deputy reportedly quoted Henderson saying, “I swear to God when I get out I’m going to find her and hurt her. I’m going to kill her.” The no-contact order was signed two days later against Henderson, who had been arrested at that time and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening against the same victim.
He was released on bail Sept. 4, but arrested again Sept. 28 for “multiple violations of the no-contact order, Detective Tim Smith wrote in the affidavit. Henderson was released on bail again Oct. 16.
