Searcy used to have several Champion Trees of Arkansas. Now, it appears to only have a couple left, and one of them is under new management.
In January, Searcy veterinarian Dr. Michael Liles, who also serves as a Searcy School Board member, turned over his clinic to Drs. Ashley and Wesley McMullen. The McMullens also inherited the Chinese sawtooth oak that sits in front of the Liles Animal Clinic on Booth Road. Liles and his wife, Nancy, presented the McMullens a plaque Jan. 11 as "the new caretakers."
The tree was named an Arkansas State Champion Tree in 2017 with a circumference of 192 inches, vertical height of 91 feet and average diameter spread of crown of 82 feet.
Liles said that an amateur arborist came by the clinic noticed how big and tall the tree was. "We turned it in to the [Arkansas] Forestry Service."
The Forestry Service runs the program that recognizes the largest trees of each tree species in the state. Liles said the service came out to his clinic and measured the height of the tree, "the crown of it, the girth of it and everything and determined that it was the largest sawtooth oak in the state of Arkansas."
He said the tree was planted around 1979 and when he came to his practice in 1983, it stood 4 feet tall "and was just a scrubby-looking nothing, and we thought about jerking it down or cutting it up several times, but we let it go. And in the about the early '90s — '92, '93 — it started growing and it grew probably a foot a year at least. It is 92 feet tall."
Nancy Liles added that the the tree is "16 feet around." She said the oak (Quercus acutissima) "replaced the previous champion that was 10 feet around diameter."
The Forestry Service used to put plaques designating the trees as championship trees on a rock, but now it provides a sign because "the gentleman that did that hurt his back and they wouldn't let him tote rocks anymore."
Liles, who said he continues to work at the clinic about four days a month, will have been in practice for 42 years in May. He is a 1974 honor graduate of Searcy High School. Nancy is from Horseshoe Bend and taught school for several years, including 20 in Searcy. She taught first grade at McRae Elementary School and has been retired for 18 years.
Searcy Planning and Development Richard Stafford, who also serves on the Searcy Tree Board said the city had three other state champion trees "at one time ... but unfortunately all three of them died."
"The most recent was a tree [a white poplar] at the Black House the city had to cut down because it had died," Stafford said. "... There also was the champion deodar cedar on the southwest corner of the [White County] Courthouse. You might remember it because it was a really interesting one. It had a really big trunk curve to it like it was bending over. It blew over in a storm several years ago and was replaced with another deodar cedar (although much smaller). There was another champion on private property somewhere off of Moore Avenue that I think also got cut down, but I know less about that one."
Stafford said he believes Searcy was "the only city in the state that had three" champions at that time, "so it’s great to hear Searcy gets one back. ... It’s a very cool program and it’s super exciting Dr. Liles has one!"
The Forestry Service still lists several trees in Searcy as champions, but the revised list includes the white poplar that was at the Black House on Race Avenue. It also lists a flowering dogwood at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 100 E. Race Ave. and an osage-orange at the Searcy Animal Clinic on South Main Street (but the link shows an osage-orange on Yankee Road in Judsonia as the champion).
