Chinese sawtooth oak in new hands

Drs. Wesley and Ashley McMullen (left) talk to Dr. Michael Liles and his wife, Nancy, in front of a Chinese sawtooth oak designated an Arkansas State Champion Tree by the Arkansas Forestry Division of the Department of Agriculture. Liles has turned over his veterinary clinic and tree on Booth Road to the McMullens.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Searcy used to have several Champion Trees of Arkansas. Now, it appears to only have a couple left, and one of them is under new management.

In January, Searcy veterinarian Dr. Michael Liles, who also serves as a Searcy School Board member, turned over his clinic to Drs. Ashley and Wesley McMullen. The McMullens also inherited the Chinese sawtooth oak that sits in front of the Liles Animal Clinic on Booth Road. Liles and his wife, Nancy, presented the McMullens a plaque Jan. 11 as "the new caretakers."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.