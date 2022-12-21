According to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne, there are “a lot of good things going on in our community in commercial, residential and industrial.”
Layne mentioned to the Searcy City Council last week that a Texas Roadhouse restaurant is being added “in the area of the Searcy City Center” on East Beebe-Capps Expressway and Janet Street and Riser Harness Ford has presented plans to the Searcy Planning Commission and will be relocating out in the same area.
“Searcy Code Enforcement said there is not yet an exact address for Texas Roadhouse,” he said.
In addition, Whataburger, which previously had been mentioned by Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, will be going in where the Roseann Motel was at 3900 E. Race Ave., Layne said.
“Another Casey’s [General Store] is coming – we think it’s in the county, I’m not sure exactly where that is, we’re not sure,” he said. “There’s a new laundry mat on Main Street [and] a new pet store, Neighborhood Pet Shoppe, [in] a former USA Drug Store” that is now open at 1540 E. Race Ave.
An Old Navy that is not opened yet is being put in next to Five Below in the Searcy City Center, Layne said. Hometown Orthodontics is being built next to Popeye’s on East Beebe-Capps Expressway. And “Whilma’s [Filipino] Restaurant is building a new facility on Race Street.”
Two new apartment complexes and a storage building also are being built as well as a new Tractor Supply Co. “out by Lowe’s” and Atwoods Ranch and Home Goods on Queensway Street.
“Cody Hayes has built the four duplexes there on Moore,” Layne said. “Dale’s Clothing is up and running [in the former Kroger location on Race Avenue]. The CARTI expansion – we did a ribbon cutting on that a week or two ago, Arkansas Dermatology on Moore and Parachute Plasma,” which is now open.
He mentioned that the expansions of two industries in Searcy, Matthews International Corp. and Bryce Corp., “are going very well.”
Matthews International, which serves the cemetery and funeral industries,”has received four of their machines already; they’re up and running 100 percent,” Layne said. “They hired about five different people to run those machines. They have four more [machines] on order, too. They’re are going to be arriving anytime.”
For Bryce Corp., which produces packaging products, the dirt work has been completed and the steel for its new manufacturing facility has arrived, Layne said. The new facility is expected to generate 142 jobs and is part of an $80 million investment over five years.
“They expect to be in the dry in March, and that’s going to be a great project for us,” he said.
Bryce Corp. also is going to start an internship program, Layne said, and he hopes others businesses will follow its lead. “They are going to be contacting area school and try to explain it to their administrators and students and things like that, trying to get them to realize the opportunities to go to work in manufacturing in White County.”
