According to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne, there are “a lot of good things going on in our community in commercial, residential and industrial.”

Layne mentioned to the Searcy City Council last week that a Texas Roadhouse restaurant is being added “in the area of the Searcy City Center” on East Beebe-Capps Expressway and Janet Street and Riser Harness Ford has presented plans to the Searcy Planning Commission and will be relocating out in the same area.

