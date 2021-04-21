Work being done through grant money that has allowed the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force to hire a peer recovery specialist and begin focusing on community outreach is “groundbreaking,” according to Searcy Police Department Maj. Brian Wyatt.
Wyatt said the CADTF and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office both received $285,000 for two years to help with equipment and supplies. The federal grant originally was going to be for $100,000, but Wyatt said the two agencies received more because they were the only ones to apply for the grants found by Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane.
“What the big goal of this grant consists of is our peer recovery specialist and community outreach programs,” Wyatt said.
He said the peer recovery specialist was hired in November and has a pretty interesting story coming from drug addiction to all of her certifications/qualifications.
“What she has is the ability to do what we have not had the ability to do in the past – to connect with these people during these overdoses, whether it’s the person who actually overdosed or their families, their friends, their relatives, anybody she can connect with to not only help the person that is addicted but also the families and friends and their support group,” he said. “She has got resources to rehabilitation facilities. She is the liaison; where as law enforcement we really have not had the opportunity to do that, she can now do that.
“What we are seeing from that already is people that are going into rehab who might not have gone before.”
In law enforcement, Wyatt said, “pretty much the only option we had was to arrest and move forward, so this has given more options and opportunities to hopefully help people, and it also bringing a lot of funding and opportunity for us to do community outreach programs.”
In the last several months, an ambulance was donated to the task force, according to Wyatt, that will help with the outreach effort.
“We have currently painted it to match police scheme of black and white, the stickers and all that,” he said. “It’s going to be a community outreach vehicle, blue lights and all that. That is going to be a tool that we will be able to use at all of our community outreach events, public events, parades, schools, that type of thing.”
Wyatt said he has had multiple conversations with Lane and said the drug director is very pleased with the work that is being done. “We are going to keep pushing forward to see what we can do not only on the investigative side but also on the community side.”
On the equipment side, the task force has been able to purchase a Cellebrite system that can break codes of cell phones and “dump all that information off the cell phones,” Wyatt said.
“We are sending two of our investigators to be trained and certified in Cellebrite,” he said, “so instead of having to send the phone off and having a four- to six-month turnaround, we can have it in 30 minutes, so that is going to truly expedite a lot of our investigations.”
A TruNarc system is another piece of equipment the grant money helped to provide for the task force. This equipment has a laser that can identify 450 drugs, different strands and variations of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and different types of pills.
The biggest advantage of it, according to one of the investigators who asked not to be identified, is that “you can do it [the identifying] through the packaging, so you don’t have to ... expose yourself to any sort of chemicals or pills. You can just take the package, put it right on there and it will tell you what it is. It is accurate enough that it is determined to be probable cause for arrest based off of what this machine tells you it is.
“It’s pretty handy. You can print the report off and you can send it to the crime lab, you can send it to the prosecutors, you can send it to your officer investigators, letting them know what they have got. It will give you a readout on how pure it is based on the scan.”
He said the system “is going to save a lot of money, too.”
“Right now, our average test kits cost about $2.50 or so apiece to use. It costs a penny for a sheet of paper [for the new equipment]. So, it’s a pretty substantial difference. It comes with a software program; you can download all and you can maintain records for as long as you want to where test kits will expire over time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.