Almost $56 million in drugs was seized by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force in 2022, but fentanyl “coming from the border” continues to be the top concern, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, commander of the CADTF.
“It seems that we are getting a lot of fentanyl coming out of Mexico, coming up through this way, that our drug task force is intercepting,” Hernandez said. “It seems like it’s a repetitive deal but people are taking drugs they think are prescription drugs that are not what they think they are. They are actually fentanyl, and that’s where these overdoses are coming in.”
At a CADTF meeting last week, quarterly statistics for October-December 2022 showed nine overdoses, five Narcan administrations, one death and eight saves. For the year, there were 20 overdoses, 15 Narcan administrations, four deaths and 16 saves.
“It’s a shame that we even have to carry naloxone [Narcan], but it is the world we are in today,” Hernandez said, “and I’m glad and I’m thankful that we No. 1 have a drug task force that is fighting it and doing a great job with it and on the other side of it, that we have officers that are able to recognize when the naloxone needs to be used and they are doing a great job with that as well on that end. Our entire department is trained in using naloxone.”
For the last quarter of the year, 2,133.2 grams of fentanyl (powder) and one counterfeit fentanyl pill were seized by the task force. For the year, a total of 27,409.1 grams of fentanyl and 10 units of liquid fentanyl were seized.
Methamphetamine/amphetamine continued to be the primary drug seized by the CADTF, with 20,598.4 grams for the quarter and 261,713.3 grams for the year.
Although only one pill was categorized as counterfeit fentanyl, there were a total of 204.5 pills seized during the quarter and 26,427.5 during the year.
Meeting facilitator Bill Haynie noted that “counterfeit pills” is now “its own category so they can keep track of them that way. They were put under fentanyl part of the year, so they actually got a lot more [fentanyl-laced] pills than that.”
In addition to fentanyl, meth and pills, the CADTF seized 3,335.2 ounces of marijuana, 1,193.2 grams of cocaine, 227 pints of promethazine. .3 grams of liquid meth, 11.8 grams of mushrooms and 9 bags of edibles from October through December. The value of the drugs seized came to $4,030,446.52.
During this quarter, there also were 81 new cases and two special assignments/assists to other agencies. Seventy were cleared by arrest and there are 37 charges pending. Eight search warrants were served, and 11 weapons were seized. The currency seized came to $121,767.
For the years, there were 344 new cases and 29 special assignments/assists with other agencies. Total investigations and assignments came to 370, with 274 cleared by arrest and 162 charges pending.
The year-end numbers for drugs seized included 46,801.3 ounces of marijuana, 29,909.1 grams of cocaine, 1,122.8 grams of crack cocaine. 43 milliliters of liquid meth, .35 grams of heroin, 15 bags of edibles, .6 ounces of THC, 467 pints of promethazine, 6.6 pounds of marijuana wax, six THC gummies and 31.9 grams of mushrooms. The drug value was $55,872,613.20.
There also were 33 search warrants served, 74 weapons seized and nine vehicles seized. The currency seized came to $331,900.
