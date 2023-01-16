Almost $56 million in drugs was seized by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force in 2022, but fentanyl “coming from the border” continues to be the top concern, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, commander of the CADTF.

“It seems that we are getting a lot of fentanyl coming out of Mexico, coming up through this way, that our drug task force is intercepting,” Hernandez said. “It seems like it’s a repetitive deal but people are taking drugs they think are prescription drugs that are not what they think they are. They are actually fentanyl, and that’s where these overdoses are coming in.”

