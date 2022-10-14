An increase in fentanyl is still being seen, according to Searcy Police Department Lt. Johnny Sowell, who added that it is “going to be the new thing that surpasses meth in another year probably.”
“With the border being open, there’s no shortage of drugs,” Sowell said at Wednesday’s Central Arkansas Drug Task Force meeting at the White County Sheriff’s Office.
CADTF meeting facilitator Bill Haynie mentioned fentanyl pills that look like candy and asked Sowell, “Do you guys anticipate a lot of that showing up around here during Halloween?”
Sowell said he doesn’t think any of the brightly-colored pills have been seen in the area yet. “Rainbow fentanyl” is the name of the pills and powder that look like candy but are the synthetic opioid that is considered 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram said in a news release in August that the brightly-colored pills had been seized in 26 states and are “a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.”
“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” Milgram said.
Sowell said he read the other day that a million fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop. “It’s crazy, and the difference we were talking about is that meth obviously screws you up, but those fentanyl pills kill you. You take one pill and you can die.”
Just two milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the DEA. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
In the CADTF’s quarterly statistics report, the amount of fentanyl seize in White County from July to September was 25,147.4 grams, while 10 units of liquid fentanyl was seized. Comparatively, the amount of methamphetamine, amphetamine and ice seized was 9,717.2 grams.
There were eight overdoses, six Narcan administrations, seven saves and one death.
The total value of drugs seized during the quarter was $21,362,163.50 and the currency seized was $94,280, compared to $13.5 million in drugs and $25,099 in currency last quarter. The total for the third quarter was closer to the first quarter ($26,917,967.50 and $90,754) when the CADTF led the state for the amount of drugs seized.
Other drugs seized included marijuana with 32,680.9 ounces, cocaine 5,066.9 grams, crack cocaine 30.8 grams, liquid meth .15 ml, THC .6 ounces, edibles six bags and pills 491.5.
There were 93 new cases during the quarter while special assignments and assisting other agencies came to 13 for a total of 106 investigations and assignments. Fifty-seven investigations were cleared by arrest and there are 49 charges pending. Two search warrants were served, 14 weapons were seized and three vehicles were seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.