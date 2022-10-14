An increase in fentanyl is still being seen, according to Searcy Police Department Lt. Johnny Sowell, who added that it is “going to be the new thing that surpasses meth in another year probably.”

“With the border being open, there’s no shortage of drugs,” Sowell said at Wednesday’s Central Arkansas Drug Task Force meeting at the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.