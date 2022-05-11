The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force was ranked No. 1 in the state based on the amount of drugs seized for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, according to Searcy Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt.
Wyatt said at Wednesday’s CADTF quarterly meeting at the White County Sheriff’s Office that the task force’s budget was $177,788 and it “seized $71,612,463.40 in drugs during the reporting period,” which was for 2021.
“This made our rate of return $402.80 for every dollar the state granted us,” he said. “Comparing with the DTF that placed second, their budget was $207,168 [and] they seized $16,361,688.50 with a rate of return of $78.98.
Wyatt said the CADTF seized more narcotics during the reporting period than all other drug task forces in the state combined.
“The first quarter of the year (January-March), we have seized $16,917,967.50 of drugs,” he said, adding that the task force continues to partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “to prosecute career felons and to follow up on the flow of drugs into our district from other locations outside our district in Arkansas, other states and Mexico.”
Concerning the January- March statistics, Wyatt said there were a total of 90 investigations and assignments. Sixty-seven have been cleared by arrest and there are 36 with pending charges.
In the Narcan stats category, Wyatt said the task force had three overdoses, four Narcan administrations, two deaths and one person saved.
“Methamphetamine, we had a very large amount this time,” Wyatt said. “Over 110,000 of grams, [which] translates into roughly 244 pounds of methamphetamine, was confiscated January through March.”
Turning to marijuana, “over 9,000 ounces” was seized, he said, “which is approximately 582 pounds.”
The task forced also confiscated more than 22,000 grams of cocaine and the crack cocaine amount was 1,008 grams, translating into a little over 2 pounds.
Heroin accounted for .35 grams, and the fentanyl amount was 128.2 grams. “We’re starting to see a little more come in,” Wyatt said.
Also seized were 42.55 milliliters of liquid meth, 6.6 pounds of (THC) wax, 240 pints of promethazine came and 19.1 grams of mushrooms. There were 25,487 pills seized.
Wyatt said there also were 14 search warrants served, four weapons were seized and two vehicles were seized. The currency seized came to $90,754.
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, commander of the CADTF, said the teamwork has really been good and the numbers are showing it on paper. “It sounds like we’re starting out this year the same as we did last year.”
Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane added, “I think you’re the first county now that has a state case, holding somebody responsible for poisoning somebody. That’s huge, and it’s going through other departments across the state.”
Last month, Jonathan Shaver, 30, of Bald Knob with manslaughter for “distributing illicit substances resulting in the death of the user,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Kirk said the other departments “are calling me about it. They are very impressed how you did this, prosecutors are. I know there are a lot of eyes on that and I know that there are seven cases in the federal system that are similar to yours in some capacity with a lot of eyes on that and what’s going on. It’s probably going to set the stage for the future, so hats off to what you guys are doing, especially on those cases and everything that you’re doing now.”
