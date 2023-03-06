Two representatives from the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society reiterated to the White County Quorum Court last month the importance of towns having an eclipse coordinator heading toward the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse expected to impact Arkansas cities, including Searcy.

“One of the big gripes we hear from other places is nobody has been appointed an eclipse coordinator for the town or provided a phone line for people to call and get answers to their questions,” Carl Feyaldenhoven said. He said there needs to be a person who "knows where to send these type of phone calls to.”

