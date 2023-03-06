Two representatives from the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society reiterated to the White County Quorum Court last month the importance of towns having an eclipse coordinator heading toward the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse expected to impact Arkansas cities, including Searcy.
“One of the big gripes we hear from other places is nobody has been appointed an eclipse coordinator for the town or provided a phone line for people to call and get answers to their questions,” Carl Feyaldenhoven said. He said there needs to be a person who "knows where to send these type of phone calls to.”
There is a Searcy eclipse committee that has been meeting regularly at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce. So far, an eclipse coordinator has not been hired, but the committee has a meeting set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm Street. Searcy Airport Manager Roger Pearson is on the committee and invited the speakers, Fevaldenhoven and Darcy Howard, to the February meeting of the Quorum Court.
“It’s estimated that 70,000 to 280,000 people are coming to the eclipse path and so some of them will definitely be here in your town,” Freyaldenhoven said
Freyaldenhoven said all of the hotels are going to book up. “Some of them book a year in advance,” he said. Residents who have campers in their driveways could rent them out and he said Harding University might have some dormitory space that groups could come in and use for their housing.
Out-of-state visitors "want a close place to come to, a safe place to come to and they can watch the sky go dark in the middle of the day," he said.
Some pictures of the 2017 eclipse from Wyoming, which was in the path of totality then, were shared. “This is what you’re going to experience in the middle of the day," Feyaldenhoven said. "It’s just like nighttime. The eclipse actually begins at 12:35 [p.m.] for the first contact with the edge of the moon blocking out the sun. At 1:53 [p.m.], the sun will be completely blocked by the moon so far 2 minutes and 57 seconds until 1:56, then it will be total darkness.”
Although eclipses are regular events that happen in nature, "you got to be at the right place at the right time” to experience totality, he said.
Justice Bobby Burns asked if people actually were going to come to town to watch the sun hiding for five minutes. Freyaldenhoven responded that “the eclipse is predictable, obviously people are not that predictable. So if you are prepared, you won’t be swallowed that day and it be a missed opportunity.
Howard added that “eclipses bring people together and once you’ve told your family you are in the path of totality, all of your cousins, aunts and uncles and friends will want to come to your house. Everyone will be making a lifelong memory. It’s a wonderful family event. If you make improvements to your city to get ready for your festival, these can be long-lasting.”
Freyaldenhoven quoted from Astronomy Magazine about the problems a city can have, especially a small town, if it is not prepared for an influx of visitors.
“All things being equal, a town of 10,000 is more likely to have more event-related problems than a city of 75,000," he said. "Small towns with one main road will suffer hours of gridlock.”
He said for those who live in one of these small cities that have one highway running through the town, there will be so many cars on the road that it would take hours to get where you’re going.
Freyaldenhoven said Searcy has a "pretty good deal" with the Arkansas Highway 13 bypass. “You’ve got your Highway 36, you have your Race side and everyone will be on Race Avenue with all the food places and stuff like that. The locals know to use those bypasses."
"You are going to have those traffic jams, so whoever is managing traffic here in the city, this is one of the things to consider — Where are you going to park these cars?’ Where are you going to move these people out of the street? They are all parked in the street looking at the eclipse. You need to have them settle somewhere," he said. "So, check with places where you got parking, like churches or the back of the fairgrounds, so you can park them back there. Have some signage to get them there.”
For those who are parked on lots or different areas, the idea of having shuttle buses for them also was brought up.
Since the eclipse is on a Monday, Freyaldenhoven said, one town is going to be using church buses as shuttle buses for the eclipse and be able to take visitors to where the events are. “Traffic is just going to be awful. Don’t try to go anywhere.”
Marking streets to letting people know where to park and where the events are also was a bullet point in the presentation. If someone objects to their area being used for parking, those areas would be marked “no parking.”
Since summertime is a big road repair time, Freyaldenhoven said if the county can get any places that have been started finished by that April that would be suggested.
Since April is spring growing time, he also suggested that areas be mowed a week before the eclipse. Signage also should be going up at that time to direct visitors where to go. Budgeting should include signage and maintenance to take care of the cleanup, including any equipment needed.
All of these things with the eclipse involve funding, and Freyaldenhoven said cities and counties need to have planning budgets.
Several other things that need to be part of the plan were mentioned, such as the importance of making sure all of the police and fire personnel that are working during eclipse day have eclipse glasses.
Cell service is one of “the amenities” visitors will be looking for when they come to town for the eclipse. Freyaldenhoven said some from the city could look into providers for that cell service for the eclipse time. He brought up mobile towers that are used at stadiums for football games and said since it would be April they would not need those at the eclipse time.
“You got 10,000 people trying to get on at the same minute to send their pictures to all their friends to say, ‘I just saw the eclipse’ and this kind of stuff,” he said.
A central area for announcements to be made in case someone loses something like a cell phone also was mentioned. Freyaldenhoven said an idea would be to have a sponsor for one of these central areas and they could advertise their goods.
Having a “photo op” area for visitors to have their picture taken telling everyone they were in Searcy or White County for the 2024 solar eclipse was additional idea discussed. It could be a selfie area for visitors to visit to capture the moment with themselves, friends and families. “They are sending them out to other states so you are getting good advertisement,” Freyaldenhoven said.
Having a “craft area” for visitors to take advantage of when they come to Searcy for the eclipse is an idea also mentioned by Freyaldenhoven, as well as food trucks being offered during the eclipse. Generators could be a real problem, he said, so setting up a special place for electrical connections would be nice. Designating a “food truck” area for visitors to head to was suggested.
During the 2017 eclipse, Freyaldenhoven said, he was in Missouri and they were having to order Porta-potties from other states for the eclipse event. He said if the mobile toilets are acquired early, a city or county wouldn’t have to be out that money on shipping.
Street lights will be a concern for eclipse day as well, Fredyaldenhoven said, so if there is any way the lights could come on automatically that would be good.
The “big thing” about the eclipse, Howard said, is it brings revenue to the city for the landowners and the businesses. She said the city of Casper, Wyo., during the 2017 eclipse calculated on average each visitor spent $900 during their stay.
“That was before inflation though, too, wasn’t it?” Burns said.
Howard said eclipse visitors chose to go to Casper because it “was in a remote area and they have clear weather."
"And they did a good analysis of calculating things, like they had reporters calling asking, ‘How many body bags did you order when you were going to plan for your eclipse?’” she said, adding they thought people were going to go crazy and kill themselves. “That didn’t happen."
"They found out that people who came there [to Casper] had enough disposable income to be able to fund their stay," Howard said. "They were well behaved because they came there because what they wanted to see was in the sky. This wasn’t a spring break and the people had a good time.”
