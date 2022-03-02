“The Mousetrap” is always a surprise of a murder mystery for playgoers, but Center on the Square fans may find themselves surprised by another thing, too: The theater is not selling tickets for this show online.
In the past, Center on the Square relied primarily on selling tickets from the website, centeronthesquare.org. Some shows, in fact, did not allow ticket sales at the door at all, in preference for all sales going through the internet.
For this show, however, tickets will be sold at the door or by calling ahead only, according to the website’s tickets page.
Theater Manager Kayleigh Weichbrodt, who is also playing Christopher Wren in the show, said the change-up is due to Center on the Square trying out some new online payment programs that the community theater was not 100 percent happy with.
“It was to due with the company we were partnered with,” Weichbrodt said. “We just weren’t super pleased.”
Weichbrodt said there were fees higher than the theater preferred with monetary transactions, and in an effort to keep from raising prices for the audience, plays are going to be switched to door ticketing for the time being.
Another change is the ticket pricing, which now includes a separate category for children, and general “students” are no longer under a lower rate. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $8 for children 12 and under.
“Since reopening, it’s been a good time to try some new things and see what works,” Weichbrodt said. “We’re excited to be implementing these changes in the future.”
Marisa Lytle, who is playing Mollie Ralston, said she has very much liked Agatha Christie since she was a student at Ahlf Junior High School.
Lytle said she read all the books of the mystery writer the school library had, as well as some others her parents bought for her. She said she thinks she read around 30-40of the 75 novels written. Lytle also wrote a book report for school on one of the titles, which she said she believes was “And Then There Were None,” but could have been “The ABC Murders.”
When Lytle heard Center on the Square was going to be performing “The Mousetrap,” she auditioned and was pleased to get a role.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said. “It’s a relatively small cast, but they are all great people.”
Playing Mollie has been a challenge, Lytle said, because as a character she “runs the gamut on human emotions,” and she “needs to be able to experience lots of facets of human experience, human existence.”
“The Mousetrap” tells the story of Mollie and Giles Ralston opening their recently-inherited manor-turned-guesthouse, Monkswell Manor, for business on the same day as Maureen Lyon is murdered in the village. It soon becomes clear that somebody at Monkswell Manor is the killer, and everyone at the manor start trying to piece together who the murderer is. Mollie is, of course, upset all this would be taking place at the same time as she is starting her business.
“After rehearsal, when I get home, I have to ask my husband to rub my shoulders,” Lytle said. “I just feel all Mollie’s tension.”
“The Mousetrap” was first performed in London’s West End in 1952, and ran continuously until March 16, 2020, when COVID-19 forced the halt of theater. The show was restarted over a year later, on May 17, 2021. “The Mousetrap,” which was originally a radio drama called “Three Blind Mice”, is the longest continuously running West End show.
Christie’s books have sold more copies, over two billion, than any other books, aside from the Bible and William Shakespeare.
Lytle said playgoers should not go online to read about the story before they go to see the play because there are spoilers on the internet, such as who the murderer is.
“Go on an adventure with the cast,” she said. “You’ll enjoy it so much more.”
Since reopening post-COVID, Center on the Square has been selling a reduced number of seats per show, so attendees can social distance if they prefer, Weichbrodt said. “The Mousetrap” will have 80 seats available per performance, as opposed to the 100 available seats the theater usually offers.
Those who call ahead to get tickets will not actually pay over the phone, she said. They will be added to a list of guaranteed seats and will pay on arrival. If more than 80 show up for Friday’s or Saturday’s performances, then they will be added to the list who called in for the next day, in order to guarantee a seat.
The theater will not be able to add an extra performance of the show if the demand outnumbers the total seats available, as has been done with some shows, Weichbrodt said, as the theater has only bought the rights to perform “The Mousetrap” three times.
Weichbrodt said she does not know whether there will be seating problems for “The Mousetrap,” but it has been drumming up a lot of excitement.
“There’s been a lot of interest for ‘The Mousetrap,’” Weichbrodt said. “It’s just well known, or at least everyone knows Agatha Christie.”
She said she thinks it has been at least 10 years since “The Mousetrap” was performed at Center on the Square, if it ever has been done there. However, some might remember seeing it at Harding University's Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre in 2015 or at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Performances of “The Mousetrap '' at Center on the square, 219 W. Arch Ave, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door prior to the shows, or by calling (501) 368-0111 ahead of time. Masks will be required.
