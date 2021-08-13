The population in White County has shrunk slightly over the past decade, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The census showed in 2010 that the county’s population was 77,076. The 2020 numbers show a population of 76,822.
“I guess I am a little surprised,” White County Judge Michael Lincoln said. “If they included, which they did, university students at that time, I guess that would account for some of it.
“If you think about what has happened over the last 10 years, the influx of oil and gas and then them moving out, Harding not being in full session last year due to COVID when the census count was going on, I guess that’s not too bad of a reflection.”
Despite the county losing 254 residents (minus-0.3 percent), according to the count released Thursday, its two largest cities showed growth. Searcy’s population increased slightly from 22,858 to 22,937 (0.3 percent), while Beebe went up by more than 1,000, from 7,315 to 8,437 (15.3 percent).
Cities that showed decline included Bald Knob (2,897 to 2,522). Bradford (759 to 678), Judsonia (2,019 to 1,854), Kensett (1,648 to 1,400) and Pangburn (601 to 500).
“All those numbers are important when it comes to tax dollars from federal government, state government and, of course, local government,” Lincoln said. “If the county went down in population, that means our portion of the sales tax will go down slightly, and if Beebe gained in population, that means their county portion will go up slightly, so that will be the shift.”
The fastest-growing counties and metropolitan area in Arkansas from 2010 to 2020 were in the state’s northwest region.
Benton County had the state’s fastest growth, with its population increasing by 28.5 percent since 2010 to 284,333. The second fastest-growing, Washington County, saw its population increase by about 21 percent to 245,871.
The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area grew by 24.2 percent to 546,725. The region is home to the headquarters of Walmart and Tyson Foods, as well as the University of Arkansas’ flagship campus in Fayetteville.
Overall, Arkansas’ population increased by 3.3 percent to 3,011,524.
Pulaski County remained the state’s largest and grew by 4.3 percent to 399,125 people. The Little Rock metropolitan area, which includes Conway and North Little Rock, grew by nearly 7 percent to 748,031.
Pine Bluff’s metropolitan area had the largest percentage drop in population in Arkansas and the country, dropping by 12.5 percent since 2010 to 87,751.
The percentage of people in Arkansas who identify as white alone, not Hispanic or Latino, dropped from 74.5 percent in 2010 to 68.5 percent in 2020, while those who identify as black alone dropped from 15.3 percent to 14.9 percent and remained the second-largest racial or ethnic group in the state.
The white population in White County declined by 7.4 percent, while the black (21.3 percent), Asian (48.7 percent) and Hispanic or Latino (21.5 percent) populations all grew. Those listed as other also increased 38 percent. However, the majority of residents remained white (65,327, 84.9 percent, compared to 70,425, 91.4 percent, in 2010).
Searcy had a 10.5 percent decline in white residents (19,839 to 17,755) and 43.8 percent increase in black residents (with 2,460 in 2020 compared to 1,711 in 2010). It also showed increases in Asian residents (40.1 percent from 287 to 402) and Hispanic or Latino residents (19.8 percent from 1,041 to 1,247). The increase among those listed as other was 45.6 percent (445 to 348) and those listed as two or more was 253.2 percent (444 to 1,568). White residents make up 77.4 percent of the city’s population, according to the census data.
The percentage of people in Arkansas who identify as Hispanic or Latino grew from 6.4 percent in 2010 to 8.5 percent in 2020.
Redrawing boundaries
Arkansas lawmakers will use the data to redraw the boundaries for the state’s four congressional districts. The Legislature is expected to reconvene next month for a special session to take up redistricting.
The state Board of Apportionment, which is comprised of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, will use the numbers to redraw the boundaries for the state’s 100 House and 35 Senate districts. All 135 seats will be up in next year’s election.
Redistricting across the country is set to be a showdown over the suburbs, as the census data showed rapid growth around the some of the nation’s largest cities and shrinking population in many rural counties.
From Texas to Florida, some of the biggest gains came in states where Republicans will control the redistricting process, but often in and around cities where Democrats have been faring well in recent elections.
The new detailed population data will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.
But many Republicans and Democrats also will be trying to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party’s candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties’ successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.
Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections – a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting. As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in more states over the redistricting process.
“The question is going to be how creative this new data will force Republicans to get in maintaining or expanding their advantages, given an increasingly diverse, increasingly urban population,” said Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.
Texas will be a major focal point in redistricting.
The Census Bureau said five of the 14 U.S. cities that grew by at least 100,000 people are located in Texas – Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Four of the nation’s 10 fastest growing cities also were Texas suburbs – Frisco and McKinney near Dallas; Conroe near Houston, and New Braunfels near San Antonio. All are prime battle grounds for redistricting.
By contrast, many Texas counties outside of its metropolitan areas saw populations decline, the Census Bureau said.
Republicans, who currently hold 23 of the 36 U.S. House seats in Texas, will have full control over the redistricting process, allowing them to decide where to draw the two new seats the state is gaining. But that could be complicated because Democrats generally have fared better in Texas suburbs in recent elections.
Though Republican Donald Trump carried Texas by more than 6 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election, he and Democrat Joe Biden essentially split voters who identified as suburbanites, according to The Associated Press’ VoteCast. Trump won decisively among men and Biden had a wide advantage among women in the Texas suburbs.
Hispanic residents accounted for half the population growth in Texas. In the last election, about 6 in 10 Texas Hispanic voters chose Biden over Trump, according to VoteCast.
“As the process of redistricting begins, the Legislature should be guided by the principle of fair representation for every Texan,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchia, a Democratic member of the House redistricting committee and chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus.
Texas had been among several states that needed advance approval from the U.S. Justice Department for its redistricting plans because of a history of racial discrimination. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that requirement in 2013 and, in a separate ruling in 2019, said it would not get involved in disputes over alleged political gerrymandering, leaving that to state courts to decide. Lawsuits are expected to challenge redistricting maps in many states.
The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, where the governor is a Democrat, but the legislature has complete control of drawing new electoral lines.
Courts ordered multiple changes to the pro-Republican maps drawn in North Carolina after the 2010 census. Lawmakers on Thursday voted not to use election or racial data in redistricting. State Rep. Destin Hall, a Republican leading the House Redistricting Committee, said he is committed to making “significant and reasonable efforts to attempt to limit the partisan consideration.”
Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.
In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.
Outside of Texas, some of the largest growth occurred in Arizona’s chief city of Phoenix, including a nearly 80 percent percent population increase in its suburb of Buckeye. But Arizona’s voting districts are drawn by an independent commission, making it more difficult for Republican or Democratic officials to gain an edge in redistricting.
Census data also showed large growth in Seattle and Los Angeles and some of their suburbs. Other cities gaining at least 100,000 people included Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Jacksonville, Florida; New York; and Oklahoma City. The suburbs of Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho, also ranked high in growth rates.
Simply because Democrats may be gaining strength in suburbs doesn’t mean maps drawn by Republicans will reflect that. The party in control can divide areas of strength for the opposition, said Republican pollster David Winston.
“When you’re talking about redistricting, it’s different than looking at a state as a whole,” said Winston, a longtime adviser to U.S. House Republican leadership.
The fastest-growing U.S. metropolitan area was The Villages in central Florida, which grew 39 percent from about 93,000 people to about 130,000. The largest retirement community in the nation is dominated by Republican voters and is a must-stop for GOP candidates. Though the Florida Constitution prohibits drawing districts to favor a political party, Republicans leaders may nonetheless try to take advantage of the new population figures. Because of its growth, Florida is gaining a U.S. House seat, giving lawmakers more leeway in line-drawing.
After the 2010 census, Republicans who controlled redistricting in far more states than Democrats drew maps that gave them a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years, according to a new AP analysis.
But Republicans won’t hold as much power as they did last time in some key states. Republican-led legislatures will be paired with Democratic governors in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which both had full GOP control after the 2010 census. In Michigan, a voter-approved citizens commission will handle redistricting instead of lawmakers and the governor. And in Ohio, voter-approved redistricting reforms will require majority Republicans to gain the support of minority Democrats for the new districts to last a full decade.
