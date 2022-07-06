Celebrating the Fourth of July in Searcy

A mechanical bull was just one of the new attractions at this year’s “United We Stand” celebration held at the Searcy Event Center on the Fourth of July. Other new things during the event’s second year included huge kites and a patriotic horse show.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

