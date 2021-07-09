The results of an Arkansas State Police investigation into the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain of McRae by a Lonoke County deputy sergeant have been taken to the state prosecutor coordinator, according to Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham.
Graham, who had requested a special prosecutor, said Friday that he had received the case file from the June 23 shooting. The state police had been asked by the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting by former Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis, who was fired by Sheriff John Staley for not following department policy of keeping the body camera on during an encounter with a member of the public. Staley has said Davis' body cam was not turned on until after the shooting.
A celebration of life for Brittain was held Tuesday afternoon in the Beebe High School auditorium. He was killed after being pulled over around 3 a.m. on Arkansas Highway 89, just south of Cabot. Brittain's family and a witness in the vehicle with him have said that he was holding a jug of antifreeze at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly trying to fix the transmission in his truck so he could make it to his construction job at 6 a.m. and was test-driving the vehicle when he was stopped by Davis.
Authorities have released few details about the shooting, and state police earlier Friday referred questions about the case file to Graham's office.
Prosecutor Coordinator Bob McMahan reportedly said Friday that the special prosecutor would probably be named Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.