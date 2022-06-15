Keith Carlisle has spent 34 years as a firefighter, and the retiring Searcy battalion chief says, “it was just an honor to serve those who needed help.”
Carlisle, who is retiring today, said he was “born and raised” in Cabot, where he graduated from high school in 1984. He attended Arkansas State University-Beebe and to University of Arkansas at Little Rock, studying criminal justice “and was about a semester from graduating” when he decided to attend the fire academy.
“I got to where i was volunteering for the Cabot Fire Department, so they said, ‘Why don’t you go to the fire academy? Nobody has ever been to the fire academy through Cabot before,’” he said. “I said, “Perfect, I’ll take off a semester from college,’ because i had been going four years, took a break.
“While I was down there [at the fire academy], I met a bunch of guys from West Memphis and they were like, ‘Hey, do you want a job?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ so I went straight to work for West Memphis Fire Department in 1988.”
He said he never returned to school, spending 10 years in West Memphis.
He ended up in Searcy because “there were some guys who were volunteers at Marion where we lived and I was hanging out at the fire station and they said, ‘Hey, we’re going to Searcy to take the entrance exam. Do you want to ride with us?’ So long story short, I rode down here with them, I passed the test and they hired me.”
Carlisle recalled giving comfort on the scene during his time in Searcy in a cool, calm and collected way to those who were victims of car accidents or fires. “I have enjoyed every minute of the fire service. There’s not a better job.”
For his retirement, Carlisle said he will be transitioning to another job and will work another “three, four of five years part time.” The transition will not only be major for him, but also for his wife, Tisa, whom he has been married to for 34 years.
“I got married June the 10th of 1988 and I went to work at the West Memphis Fire Department June the 15th of 1988, so that’s all she knows,” Carlisle said. He and his wife have two grown kids, Christa and Connor.
