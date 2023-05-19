An arrest was made Thursday in a carjacking incident at a gas station on U.S. Highway 64, according to the Beebe Police Department.
David Quaderrious Johnson, 24, has been charged preliminarily with felony kidnapping and second-degree battery. He was being held in the White County Detention Center on Friday.
According to Beebe police, officers were sent to the Circle K gas station around 7:13 a.m. Thursday "for a male 'jumping into vehicles' with a knife." Witnesses pointed out the suspect and told officers "that a victim was inside the business." The alleged victim had "a small puncture wound on his chest that was bleeding."
Johnson was detained after officers reportedly took the knife away from Johnson "without incident."
The alleged victim reportedly told police that when he got into his vehicle after he finished pumping fuel, Johnson "'hopped into the passenger seat,' threatened him with a knife and told him to 'drive or I'll kill you.'"
The alleged victim reportedly grabbed the wrist of the hand being used to hold the knife, but Johnson moved the knife into his other hand and pushed it "into the victim's sternum." The alleged victim then got out of the vehicle, "ran inside the business and asked for someone to call the police," according to the Beebe police.
He reportedly was examined and helped by ambulance services "but did not require further medical assistance."
"Several witnesses at the scene corroborated the victim's statement and reported they had seen Johnson get into the car with the knife," Beebe police said. "The victim stated that he did not know Johnson and had never met him before the incident."
