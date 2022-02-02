Capital murder has officially been charged against a 59-year-old Bradford man in the December death of another Bradford man, who appeared to have been killed with a “sharp-edged weapon.”
A warrant was issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Michael Joe Doerhoff on the class Y felony charge. No court date has been set, but Doerhoff remained in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on no bond.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Doerhoff made “several phone calls” to report the homicide, leading the sheriff’s office, Bradford police and Bald Knob to respond to his residence on U.S. Highway 167 North around 1 p.m. Dec. 10.
Doerhoff then reportedly directed officers to the body of Tommy Wade Byrd, 61. Officials initially said in December that Byrd was from Sebastian County, but Palmer wrote in the affidavit that he was from Bradford.
After Doerhoff was arrested and the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene, Byrd reportedly “was found to have sustained severe and fatal injuries that appeared to be the results of a sharp-edged weapon.”
“A search warrant was obtained and executed for the entirety of the property,” Palmer wrote. “Several items of evidence were collected supporting Doerhoff’s involvement in the offense of murder.”
“The White County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and collected the body of Byrd, who has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of death,” said Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
Seiders said in December that an appearance by Doerhoff had been set for Feb. 2, which was Wednesday, in White Count Circuit Court. However, Doerhoff’s attorney filed a motion for a continuance Wednesday morning because the attorney had tested positive for COVID-19.
