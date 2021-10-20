“Deck the Box” was seen as a fun way “to get some food in our food pantries” when the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas started it four years ago, and CAPCA Community Programs Director Melissa Allen has the program up and running again for this year.
Allen said she “was trying to get creative one year” because the pantries “were really low, and I thought, ‘Why don’t we try something fun?’ You make it fun and we can get some participation.”
She said the “Deck the Box” contest “has been a huge success. People love it. They love to decorate the boxes. They work to gather the food really well and it helps the businesses get their names out because we are talking about them constantly, and it benefits the families that we serve. The food that we provided our community members that are in need, it can be life-saving sometime.”
She said normally when food is collected, those doing it “put up a cardboard box with a sign on it that says, ‘We’re collecting food for CAPCA.’ So, instead of doing just a regular old box and looking for people to donate food, they [the participants] go all out. They create it.”
“One year, somebody wrapped a barrel and then they made a barrel of monkeys. They dedicated their thing to be a barrel of monkey,” Allen said. “Other people have done chimneys with fireplaces and everything with the Grinch coming down. We made a tree one year where you put your canned goods in the knot of the tree. Whatever they can think of.”
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered CAPCA’s food collection efforts, increasing the need for success with programs like “Deck the Box.”
“We have not been able to have the Letter Carriers Food Drive in May and so that has really negatively impacted our food pantries,” Allen said. “The need is going up and the food donations are going down because that is a tremendous amount of food we get each year from that. This is just helping us out a little bit so we can help the community.”
There is an uptick noticed in December when it comes to families needing food, according to Allen. The kids are out of school for winter break and just in general, people have a hard time around the holidays because sometimes their hours are cut due to the holidays or they have to stay home with kids. so we really want to try to get as much as we can in our food pantries, so we are prepared for that.”
Those who want to enter the contest can email Allen at melissa.allen@capcainc.org. She said the deadline to enter is Nov. 1 and all they have to do is decorate their box, take a photo of it and send it to her with a description of it.
“Then, they collect food from November the first until December the first,” she said. “There is different way they can get points by collecting the most food. We have a plaque for whoever collects the most food and then each county has a first-place trophy and overall. We have a grand champion trophy that we give out.”
Allen said schools that participate will normally put their box in a central location where people will see it when they come in and she said businesses do the same thing with their boxes.
“One year 4-H asked a business if they could put their collection box in it,” Allen said. “We’ve had an insurance company set up a box in their lobby to promote it. They promoted it on their Facebook pages for all of their customers to come in and drop off donations. It’s really fun.”
Allen said the community will be voting on its favorite boxes, “so whoever gets the most likes, wins.”
“It could get some serious competition, especially whenever it gets down to the end and they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness! We’re only behind by 20 votes.’ so they will start pushing to try to win, so it’s really neat,” she said. “The absolute sky is the limit. We want to have as many people participate as we can. It would be ideal to have everyone who had a business participate but we know that’s not going to happen. We are happy if we get one can of food; it was worth it.”
