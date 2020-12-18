Making sure students have enough food to sustain themselves while not in school, like during the holiday break, is the idea behind the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas’ White County Student Market, according to Community Services Coordinator Ashlee Dobbs.
The market will be handing out 150 “student market bags,” starting Monday in Searcy for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Even home-school students may participate, Dobbs said.
She said the “very durable, big plastic bags” containing 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches and 28 snacks will be available through curbside pick up at 1132 Benton St. Hygiene and household products in other bags will be given away also, while supplies last, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:15-11:30 a.m. and from 1:15-4 p.m.
“They are easy to pick up and people can stack them,” Dobbs said.
Because of COVID-19, the distribution of the food and supplies is a little different this year.
“Usually the kids can come in a pick the stuff they want since some kids are a little pickier than others,” Dobbs said. “We just have [the bags] pre-made and we have a 6-foot barrier and we all wear masks. Once we get all their information that we need, we roll it out to their car and they have to open their trunk or door and then they put it in their car and that’s it.”
Getting volunteers has been difficult because of COVID-19, she said. “It’s really just been me and the other lady that works in the office and we have had one or two others volunteers who have been coming to shop and make the bags. I think we will be having one volunteer helping us on Monday. We are ready and have everything done, so it’s all good.”
Dobbs said she does not have kids of her own but really enjoys getting to work with the community and getting to help people during COVID “because everyone is struggling.”
“We typically see the same families and the people we are used to, but this time around with COVID, there’s a different level of struggling,” she said. “We are getting to help more kids.
“Last time, we did 65 bags and this time we are doing 150, so we will be able to reach out to a lot more families in need. It’s just a really cool feeling but at the end when you get to see people’s faces and how grateful they are and get the feeling that family is going to be OK for a little while, it’s a good feeling.”
Dobbs said this event “is while supplies last [so] if we run out of bags Monday, we won’t have it on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
