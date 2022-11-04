Jim Wooten has enjoyed “the opportunity to be back in state government” as a state representative and is looking to continue in that role in Tuesday’s general election.
The District 59 Republican incumbent is seeking to retain his seat against Democrat William Alcott and Libertarian Kai Schulz. Early voting continues today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road, and the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.
Wooten graduated from North Little Rock High School in 1959. After that, he said he went to State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas, in Conway. After college, Wooten went to work for a firm out of New York, P. Lorillard Tobacco Co., and traveled in east Arkansas.
Next, Wooten said he went to work for the Arkansas State Police and worked there for about eight years. “I worked in Russellville, Forrest City, Little Rock and the last three years, I was the public information officer, in charge of the safety division, and then administrative aide to the colonel. I guess I was the first and only uniformed public information officer in the uniform division that was a trooper.”
Wooten then became the director of public relations for the state of Arkansas for the American Petroleum Institute out of Washington. API is a trade association for the major oil companies such as Exxon and Gulf, he said.
In his next work opportunity, Wooten said he was appointed director of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. “Then, I was appointed director of the Department of Finance and Administration. After that, I bought into a company in DeWitt, an Exxon distributorship.”
“I was living in Ward went I went to DeWitt. We moved to DeWitt and then we moved back to Beebe in August of 1986,” he said, “and then I owned an Exxon distributorship and I had several convenience stores all over the state, several truck stops for Exxon, and I had Exxon and Tiger Mart stores.”
Wooten said he sold his business in 2011, and also had spent the 25 years that he owned it as an assistant football coach at Beebe High School. He said he also coordinated the recovery efforts in Beebe from the 1999 tornado.
“I’m a big fan of the Beebe Badgers, having coached and been around it,” he said. The father of three, with seven grandkids and two great-grandchildren, said he also is a big Arkansas Razorbacks fan and likes “football, football, football.”
In 2018, Wooten ran opposed in the May Republican primary to take the House of Representatives seat occupied by Reoublican Jeremy Gillam. Gillam then decided that June to leave early for a position at UCA, so Wooten finished his term.
“I always had interest in some type of elected office,” Wooten said. “I had contemplated running for governor several years before that and I just didn’t carry through with it. Jeremy shared with me he wasn’t going to seek reelection and he encouraged me to consider it, and I prayed about it and gave it some consideration and I decided to do it, and I haven’t regretted it.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I enjoy the opportunity to be back in state government. I have been blessed to have the career that I’ve had to be a trooper, to be a public relations director, to be a business owner and then to coach football and then to be in the House of Representatives, so I’ve been blessed.”
According to Wooten, some of his top accomplishments as a legislator is that he “sponsored and voted for the tax cut of half a billion dollars, the largest tax cut that people have every enjoyed in the state of Arkansas, and also I passed legislation that limited the vacant positions in state government.” Wooten said the latter made it so that any position that was over two years old had to be justified to the personnel committee and the legislative council.
Wooten said he also voted for the teacher pay increases and the law enforcement grants, and has served as chairman of the personnel subcommittee, which covers 36,000 employees of the state. To some degree, Wooten said, he has helped with the new employee benefit program, putting teacher health benefits and the state employee health benefits “under one umbrella” to make it more sound.
“They’re still two separate plans but we got them under one umbrella now which makes them more easy to govern and then also gives greater control over the claims and the operation of the program to be able to benefit state employments with holding their health care costs down,” Wooten said. “I think that was one of the major things I happy to be a part of.”
He said the Legislature also is “going to increase teacher pay. We’ve got to do that in order for retention and recruitment. It’s a demand that we’ve got to address.”
However, he said the state also has “got to be careful with the surplus in the fact that we got to be careful about budgeting continuing expenditures like teacher’s pay.”
“While right now we’re looking at maybe another $400 million surplus if not more this fiscal year that we’re in, if anyone tells you today that they know what the economic condition of the country is going to be in six months, they don’t know,” Wooten said. “Nobody knows for sure because there is so much uncertainty with the economy, with inflation, with the war in Ukraine and all the other things that are going on; there’s just so much uncertainty.
“We’ve got to be careful how we budget that money and that surplus and, of course, we’ve already given half a billion back to the taxpayers of Arkansas. Generally, you want to expend those surplus monies on one-time projects. Like we need a new Crime Lab desperately. That’s $200 million but that’s a one-time expenditure, and then there’s school buildings and different things like that we’re trying to address.”
He said the “economic situation of our nation” is one of the main concerns he hears about on the campaign trail. “And they’re concerned about the prices they are paying at the gas pump and the price they are paying for their groceries. That’s what they want to talk about.”
He said his constituents “are concerned about state government, but I think they feel comfortable in the fact that when we have a surplus, that we consider returning a portion of that to them and I think they are pleased, but they express concern of the economy of the nation. They’re worried about it. They don’t know where we’re headed. I think there’s such an uncertainty of what’s going to happen next. Then, of course, we went through the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
Other concerns are “the future of our democracy and crime,” Wooten said. “I would say the economy, inflation and safe streets. People are scared. It’s just like in Beebe [on] Monday night, we had a person who was DWI to run through a crowd of people in their vehicle.”
Wooten was referring to 19-year-old Jordyn Leigh Gray, who was arrested after driving through barricades and a packed crowd at Beebe’s Trunk or Treat in the downtown area. No one was injured in the incident.
“I mean, folks are apprehensive about being out in public and they’re scared,” he said. “I was down there. I gave out candy out of the back of my truck and I didn’t know anything about it ‘til [Wednesday] night and my daughter texted me and said, ‘Dad, where you down there? ‘She knew I was working down there, and I said, ‘Yeah,’ but I didn’t know anything about it.”
Although the Beebe Police Department dealt with the situation quickly and in “a very firm manner,” he said, “it still could have been a tragedy. It could have been bad because I have never seen that many people in downtown Beebe.”
“The world is upside down,” Wooten said. “It’s simply good vs. evil. What used to be good is bad and what’s bad is good and it’s turning the world upside down. But here’s the saving factor: God is in control. We’ve got to understand that. But we have got to be careful in our own country. We got a lot of things that are going on that are scary: inflation, unsafe streets. It’s a tough time out there.”
Wooten lost his wife of 46 years, Sherry, to cancer in 2008. His daughter, Kim Moseley, lives in Jonesboro and coordinates organ transplants for Mid-America Transplant Services for five hospitals in northeast Arkansas. His middle child, Jay, lives in Beebe and owns a utility installation business for wastewater piping and waterlines. Wooten’s youngest son, John, is senior vice president and lending officer for Centennial Bank in Jonesboro.
