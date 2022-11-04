Jim Wooten has enjoyed “the opportunity to be back in state government” as a state representative and is looking to continue in that role in Tuesday’s general election.

The District 59 Republican incumbent is seeking to retain his seat against Democrat William Alcott and Libertarian Kai Schulz. Early voting continues today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road, and the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.

