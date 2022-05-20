Experience he’s gained as a longtime member of the Beebe Planning and Zoning Commission is one of a “combination” of reasons Michael Westergren said he decided to run for District 1 justice of the peace.
Westergren is facing Doug Kennedy in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the position held by Horace Taylor, who is not running for reelection.
“First of all, I’ve got a lot of experience on planning and zoning, which got me to understand our ordinance system and the interrelationship between the city and the county,” Westergren said. “I have been on [Beebe] planning and zoning for 15 years and started doing a lot of personal development, going out to the [Arkansas] Municipal League conferences where I have been getting additional training.
“It helps me in that position of planning and zoning but also it introduced me to a lot of the procedures, the resolution process, the ordinance process and everything we use for the governance of our city and our county there, and I realized it was something I was interested in and just watching what was going on in the county there, concerns about the equitable distribution of resources, especially the tax revenue that is generated within this county.”
He said he wanted “to make sure that Beebe always got its fair share and had good representation there within the Quorum Court. There are 13 members which each have their little district that they take care of so they are all focused on their district, so I wanted to make sure Beebe got as much focus and attention as the other 12 JPs put into their districts there.”
Westergren said he was born in Seattle, where he entered the U.S. Air Force in 1977. He send he went to high school in the town of Kent and graduated from there in 1977. “Three months later, I was active duty Air Force. The Air Force moved me around quite a bit and my last duty assignment was Little Rock Air Force Base. I arrived here in 1993 and retired in 2003.
After that, Westergren said he started a business with a friend. He said they were doing remodeling and construction jobs in the greater Little Rock area and in Memphis. After a few months, Westergren said he decided he wanted to settle down a little bit and started working for Whit Davis Lumber in Jacksonville, where he was doing sales until 2011.
He then decided to go back to school and complete his bachelor’s degree in education, specializing in math and science since he still had eligibility on his GI Bill. He received his education from Arkansas State University, where he graduated in 2014.
For two years, Westergren did substitute teaching and in his last year of teaching, he taught algebra and geometry at Carisle High School.
In the summer of 2016, Westergren said he was asked to run for state vice commander of the American Legion and accepted that, so he didn’t sign his contract for the 2016-17 school year.
He was elected as state commander in 2017 and “in 2018, I was appointed to a national committee, the committee on Youth Education, which is a national program that provided scholarships through a couple of different venues of the American Legion.”
“I took that position and was assigned as the chairman of that so that takes a lot of my time on top of the duties I have here with the American Legion here in town [Beebe] and with the state,” Westergren said. “A portion of my day is always focused on the American Legion. Currently I serve as both the training chairman for the state and the judge advocate, which is essentially the legal adviser for the commander and the senior leaders of our state.”
Service first are the words Westergren used to describe him and his family. “We enjoy it. We are involved in our community.”
His wife, Carol, is the city of Beebe’s clerk-treasurer. He said they started dating a few months after he retired from the Air Force. “We got married in October of 2005. I had actually known her for several years. She was branch manager at the time, it was Community Bank. We were always just friends and after I retired, we just hit it off and spent some time, a year and a half, getting to know each other and decided we’d like to get married.
“We each brought kids into the marriage. I have three from a previous marriage and she had two. It’s funny, her youngest son graduated college the same year I did, within a couple weeks.”
For hobbies, Westergren said he enjoys woodworking and has a “full wood shop” that he like to create in. He also likes riding motorcycles and has a Harley Davidson that he rides. He said he is really dedicated to the Legacy Foundation scholarships.
“We collect money through the American Legion Legacy Run and across the county, we collected over $1 million last year to help kids whose mothers or fathers were killed or significantly injured (50 percent or greater disability) since the war on terror began,” Westergren said. “Last year, I rode with over 200 bikes. We pulled out of Rogers, Ark., and rode from there to Phoenix in five days.”
