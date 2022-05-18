Donald Starks believes that changes “need to be made” to government from the local to national level “because I feel it really is a mess,” so he is running for District 12 justice of the peace in order to be part of that effort.
“I am very involved politically,” Starks said. “I am in a group called Freedom Fighters here in White County. We find the right candidates to make the changes that need to be made ... . I am a very conservative person and I’m trying to change the government from the local up to the national and trying to be effective in all of that.
“I feel JP is a good place for me. I have experience in business. I have experience in the military. I’m very concerned, active for the community.”
Starks is challenging incumbent Joel Pritchett for his spot on the White County Quorum Court in Tuesday’s Republican primary. He said he has time to be a justice of the peace since he works part time.
Starks is originally from Michigan, being born in Flint and growing up in the suburbs of Detroit. Starks, 66, graduated from high school in 1974 and went into the Navy, spending a total of six years on active duty, mostly in the Philippines, and then he spent 14 years in the reserves in Arkansas.
When asked what brought him to Arkansas, Starks said “Harding University.” He said he started going to school there before dropping out after a while to work. He then went back to get his bachelor’s degree in business from Harding. He said he “was 31, I think, when I got it.”
“I want to make a change to the local government, more conservative Christian values based on that,” he said, “and I have that business background so I think I am a qualified candidate for the job.”
Starks said he “worked for AT&T for 19 years and I retired from AT&T. I was in retail in the stores. I was a manager at one point. I also got that reserve retirement, so I have two retirements, so I am retired.”
That allows him and his wife of 43 years, Debbie, to spend time with their three children’s nine grandchildren
“Eight of them live here and the other one lives in Fayetteville,” Starks said. “My son graduated from the University of Arkansas and stayed up there and got married. My other two kids are here in town. I am an active member at Fellowship Bible Church. My son is actually the worship director there, the worship leader. Most of my time is spent with family. I like to spend time with them and the grandchildren, so most of my extra time is with that.”
A lot of his time right now, though, is being spent dealing with the destruction from a fire at his residence.
“It destroyed the whole interior. The fire damage is extensive,” Starks said. “We’re living in a rental home, my wife and I, trying to get all that take care of so that’s almost a full-time job. We actually escaped out of the bedroom window in the middle of the night. We’re OK so it’s good.”
