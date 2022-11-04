According to Libertarian candidate Kai Schulz, he has spent $125 on his campaign to be elected as the District 59 state representative, and that was to place an advertisement in “my daughter’s school football program.”

“I told myself from day one, I will not spend one single dime on this campaign,” Schulz said. “I will not do billboards. I will not do signs. I will not pay for advice or anything like that.”

