According to Libertarian candidate Kai Schulz, he has spent $125 on his campaign to be elected as the District 59 state representative, and that was to place an advertisement in “my daughter’s school football program.”
“I told myself from day one, I will not spend one single dime on this campaign,” Schulz said. “I will not do billboards. I will not do signs. I will not pay for advice or anything like that.”
Schulz said that if you don’t have money, you pretty much don’t have a shot at making it in politics, and that is definitely something he thinks needs to be changed. He said in the football program, he had “a little one page sheet of what I’m all about, and that’s the only money that I’ve spent.”
Beyond that, Schulz said he has “walked the neighborhoods” to tell voters why they should select him over Republican incumbent Jim Wooten and Democrat William Alcott in Tuesday’s general election. Early voting continues today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
He said he has “just gone door to door as I have had the time because I have a regular Monday through Friday 8 to 5 job. Really, I just talk to people one on one. I just decided that I’m going to go old school and I’m not going to spend thousands of dollars on flyers and send them to everyone in the district. I’m just going to talk to people.”
Schulz said he “came to the United States when I was 13; my parents are German. I have lived all over the place. We lived up in New England, moved down to Texas. I went to school in Arizona, met my wife in Louisiana. I lived in Memphis.”
Schulz said his job brought him to Arkansas in 2010 and “we’ve been part of the community since then, living in Hot Springs and now the Cabot area.”
The reason Schulz said he decided to run for office is because of a letter he got from Ricky Dale Harrington, the Libertarian candidate for governor. “Basically in it he said, ‘It’s time for a regular Joe Citizen to step up if we want change in public office. We don’t want the same bureaucrats in office day in and day out. It’s time for the regular man and woman to step up and do something,’ so I decided, you know what, why not? At least I can say I tried. I ran for office.”
Schulz said he was never really one to subscribe to any party, club or a society affiliation, not a Republican, not a Democrat. The reasons he’s a Libertarian, Schulz said, is because he feels “we are very independent and we kind of take what we believe to be the good part of the Republican Party and the good part of the Democrat Party and combine it and basically run on that: less government, less taxes, more individual liberties, kind of to each their own, observe privacy. observe property rights, observe the safety and well being of others.
“Other than that, you should be able to do as you choose fit, without the interference of government or anyone else,”
Schulz said he didn’t enter this race expected to win “because I know how this system is rigged against a third party or an individual candidate that’s not party of the mainstream.”
He said that he’s OK with that, “but I’m going to do it the right way. I am just going to be your average guy trying to represent the people in this particular district and do the best job that I can. If I get 3 percent [of the votes] I will consider that a win. If I get 10 percent, I will consider that a victory, and if I do get elected, that was even beyond anyone’s expectations but in midterm elections you never know.”
“Not many people vote in mid-terms so if we can get a strong Libertarian turnout, independent vote turnout, and they decide that we’re going to go Libertarian Party this time around, who knows?” he said. “You never know. I might have a shot at it.”
He said while he’s in a state race, that voters still focus on national topics, rarely getting into what is happening on the local level, and he said he understands that.
“I think it’s really more about ‘what’s your mind-set? What’s your views on certain subject matter?’” he said. “If people like that then they’re probably going to vote for you on that even though it might not be applicable.”
Schulz said he is pro-Second Amendment (gun rights) but he doesn’t think it’s really a local issue, especially not in Arkansas. “And building the wall [on the border between the United States and South America], OK, great build the wall, that has nothing to do with District 59, but I get you, I hear you. We can agree or we can agree to disagree.
“I just want to do this because I want to see some change,” he said. “I don’t want to see another R or a D next to a person’s name at the state House. I want to see people from the Green Party. I want to see people from the Libertarian Party. I want to see just a whole array of different viewpoints so maybe we can come together and just really talk about the issues and come to a consensus.”
Schulz said he works for a Fortune 500 industrial distribution supply company. In his off time, he and his family like to garden and he likes to play tennis with his daughter. “I do homework with my kids,” he said with a laugh. ‘We have four dogs, four kids, one wife. We are pretty non-exciting people. We don’t go skydiving. We’re not major hunters or anything like that. We are just your average neighbors.” Schulz said his wife’s name is Stacie and their kids are Cade, Ava, Garrett and Lana. Cade passed away in 2018.
