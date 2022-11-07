Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson will have been in office for 20 years after his current term ends this year and wants to keep on doing what he has been doing until someone he feels is qualified is ready to take over.

Robertson is being challenged by Councilman Danny Mahoney in Tuesday’s general election. Voting is taking place from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and voters can cast ballots at any of White County’s polling sites, including three in the Beebe area: Antioch Church, 2062 Arkansas Highway 31 N.; Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.; and Beebe Church of Christ, 1906 W. Center St.

