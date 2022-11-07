Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson will have been in office for 20 years after his current term ends this year and wants to keep on doing what he has been doing until someone he feels is qualified is ready to take over.
Robertson is being challenged by Councilman Danny Mahoney in Tuesday’s general election. Voting is taking place from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and voters can cast ballots at any of White County’s polling sites, including three in the Beebe area: Antioch Church, 2062 Arkansas Highway 31 N.; Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.; and Beebe Church of Christ, 1906 W. Center St.
Robertson graduated from Beebe High School in 1973 and then went to Arkansas State University-Beebe. The University of Central Arkansas in Conway was next for Robertson. He studied business and accounting.
“After that I went into the construction business, a family business, and was building homes, built a lot of homes here in Beebe,” Robertson said. “In 1980, interest rates soared so we closed down the construction business. In 1980, I went into the furniture business at the location I’m currently in and I’ve been in the furniture business now for 42 years.”
In 1993, Robertson ran for a position on the Beebe City Council. In 1995, he took his first shot at becoming mayor. “Then in 2005, I sought a position of City Council once again. In 2007, I sought the position of mayor and have retained this office until currently the end of this term. It will be 20 years this January.”
Robertson said he can remember Beebe “when the city was down on Main Street. That was our city business district, and over the years we have seen it grow from downtown. I remember when DeWitt Henry Drive here was gravel and I remember when there was no businesses here. So I have seen it grow from a no business district on DeWitt Henry Drive, along 64 to what it is today, and I’m glad to have been a part of it.”
“I never left Beebe after school,” he said. “Beebe has always been dear to me. I like and love Beebe; there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I have stayed here and pursued a livelihood and Beebe has done well for me. I am very happy to have been a part of the growth.”
Growing Beebe is something Robertson said has been a very big interest of his. “We have done that. In 2007, we put in a plan, and they asked me what is your plan, and I said ‘to grow residential.’ We are a bedroom community to Searcy and to Little Rock and to Conway. We have a very good trade area here, so we want to build a bedroom community, build the demographic so that commercial businesses will come, and we’ve seen commercial grow.”
“I think Walmart is a model store for the state of Arkansas and other states. Walmart has been great,” he said. “I have seen businesses grow. Stallion Transportation located here and they were a small facility and they’ve grown into a large facility. They are continuing to grow. They employ over 150 people. I think Walmart employs approximately 300 people.
My business here has grown into a multimillion-dollar business a year. Beebe is growing and will continue to grow. I would like to continue that another term.”
Robertson said he has never considered himself a politician. “I have tried to run Beebe, as far as financially, as a business person. I recall the time we had zero in savings and I recall times when the expenses were above and beyond the income, but today, we have grown from less-than-a-million-dollar-a-year budget to over a six-million-dollar-a-year budget, and we have been able to set aside about $2.5 million in reserve and we are debt free. We have no obligations that we can’t pay. I think a lot of cities would like to be in the position that we’re in.”
He said Beebe also has grown from a six-person police department to over a 20-person department. The fire department also has grown to where it now has several full-time firefighters.
“I think every department has what they need,” Robertson said. “We wish for more but we have what we need, and that’s in part to the community, the people in the community supporting the city. I appreciate that very much.
“I have enjoyed my tenure and have actually enjoyed this campaign. It has been very tiring but I have enjoyed being able to communicate with people, being out in the community. I have been out every day and I have enjoyed the time I have spent over the eight weeks just outside with people.”
Quizzed on what is on the minds of the Beebe residents, Robertson said, “I think a lot of people would like a little more activities for the children, and, of course, we’re still going to pursue that. We have some applications in place now for some grants. They would like to have more eating establishments, that too will come. You can’t pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, we want a Cracker Barrel at Exit 28’ and they arrive. That’s just not the way it works.
“A lot of our people thinks the city controls the business districts. Well, we don’t. We don’t control that, but we certainly welcome everyone and we make it as easy as possible for them to locate here meeting all the state regulations. Demographics control commercial developments, and we’ve seen Cabot and Cabot has grown now equal in size to Searcy. Beebe is going to grow. We may not grow as swiftly, but it’s certainly going to be orderly.”
Among the deciding factors for Robertson to run again, he said, was that he had some he thought were going to seek the office but decided it wasn’t time yet. He said he was considering that he would be spending more time with his family. “With my business, I get to give very little time to my business but I have some great people that are running it and my family now, my son and daughter-in-law, are here so that makes it easier for me.”
Robertson said it is important that whoever holds his position understand the responsibilities of his office.
“There is just a whole lot more than sitting in a council meeting as being mayor,” he said. “You have to know [Arkansas] Legislative Audit. You have to know municipal audit and you have to know land/subdivision development. There’s so many things that you feel like are important to the city and you have to educate yourself in that, and I just don’t feel like we have reached that point with my opposition, so I decided ...
“And in addition, with administrations comes changing of department heads. I think some of the other people who talked about it [running for mayor] were on the same page and happy with the department heads, but when you start talking about changing department heads throughout the city and changing livelihoods for their families. Beebe is, I consider, my family and I consider the people that I work for as family. Therefore, I felt like I was compelled to seek reelection and try to continue on the course that we are on.”
Robertson has been married to his wife, Carol, for 47 years, and she worked in the family store for a number of years. “Seven years ago, we adopted her great-niece. Carol quit working at the store here. She stays home and she has been very close to our daughter now. We adopted Trinity and, of course, she is the love of my wife. Of course, she wanted a daughter and Trinity has filled that position, filled that gap in her life. She always wanted a little girl, so she’s got a little girl; she stays home with her.”
He said that his son, Sean, “went to school and became a surveyor and was mostly working out of town for Garver and Garver. He became engaged so we decided Sean would be a better fit to come back home. He came back here and he really wasn’t fond of the furniture business, so we put in a Warehouse Guns and Ammo, which is Sean’s totally. It’s his business. I don’t have anything to do with that business, but he loves that. It is in the same business as Warehouse Furniture. His wife works and helps him and she also works in and runs the furniture store.
“It’s really good for us all; I love being here with them,” Robertson said. “This is their future.”
