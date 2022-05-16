District 10 Justice of the Peace Bobby Quattlebaum has been on the White County Quorum Court for 16 years and has “one more project” he would like to see completed before calling it quits.
The 75-year-old is running for reelection against Roger Pearson in the May 24 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Mary Jane Parks in the November general election.
Asked why he is seeking another term, Quattlebaum said, “There’s several things that we have done since I have been on the Quorum Court, like the [county cooperative] extension building there [next to the fairgrounds]. I think we have something there that anybody in the county ought to be proud of.
“Then, the property we bought, they call it the J-Mar property out there [on Taylor Road], and the way we are using that. I mean, put it to really good use. You pass by and all you see is some metal shop buildings out there, but what you don’t know is that one of them has a 911 center in it and it will stand by itself with value, stuff like that.”
Next, he brought up the “one more project that I want to see finish, and that’s the new courts building out there [on Benton Street], ... and that will be done in the next two [years], and that will be time for me to go home.”
The projected 31,755-square foot, three-story building has an estimated cost of between $9.5 million and $11 million. It would house courtrooms on each floor and administrative offices for the county’s three circuit judges.
Having spent 26 years in business by himself, Quattlebaum said he knows “what a dollar is worth.”
“I’ve gotten an advantage over a lot of people,” he said. “They’ve signed checks all their life on the back. You know, they endorsed a check and they may have earned that, but for 26 years, I signed my checks on the front instead of the back.”
He said when dealing with financial matters as a JP, Quattlebaum said “I want to spend it just like I would myself, like I want it spent, like it was coming out of my pocket. In reality, it is.”
He brought up that he has been living 52 years in the same house “that we had built” as an example of his mind-set when it comes to spending But added that when he looks around Searcy, he sees a lot of “coming soon signs.”
“In my opinion the money is there, it’s just not spent right,” he said. “My years in business I think taught me – plus my whole background as far as where I grew up and all that kind of stuff shows me – what a dollar is worth. I learned real fast if you got a quarter in your pocket, you can’t spend a dollar.
“I started to earn my own money when I was 9 years old, picking strawberries and wild plumbs, muscadines and pick-off peanuts. We raised a lot of peanuts when I was growing up. We had our own chores to do around the place but anything we made over and above, we kept and it was ours.”
Even at 9, Quattlebaum said he wasn’t afraid to work hard. He said he remembered when his oldest brother was working at WW Ford, when Quattlebaum was 9, and he would drop him off “at the bottom of Joy Mountain at a strawberry patch out there. I picked strawberries and there was always people from Joy that would come down there and pick and I would ride home with them when we got through picking.”
He said he would get $4 a bushel for selling peanuts and it would take 22 pounds of dry peanuts to make a bushel. He also made “a couple of dollars for a gallon of blackberries.”
When he got a little older, “I was hauling furniture.”
“I made my first trip to Little Rock to pick up a load of furniture with my cousin when I was 14 years old,” Quattlebaum said. “We were in a different world then that we are in now, but it’s just as dangerous then as it is now.”
Even with his hobby, Quattlebaum seems to be all about business. “There for a while I was collecting junk – flea market stuff and buying resell and go to auctions and things like that – but the bottom has fallen out of the market right now. There’s no market for it.”
In addition to his business experience, Quattlebaum is campaigning on being “strong on law enforcement, county roads, veterans affairs, countywide [and] industrial development.” He campaign card says he is “a proud Vietnam era veteran, 1966-1970, a fiscal and social conservative and a charter member of Westview Missionary Baptist Church.”
