District 12 Justice of the Peace Joel Pritchett wants to be reelected to use his knowledge of county government and budgeting to assist the new county judge that will be chosen by voters next week.
“I wanted to be able to help the new county judge, providing a little experience for the budgeting and help that position,” Pritchett said when asked why he is running for reelection in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Pritchett, who is in his ninth year of serving on the White County Quorum Court, is being challenged for his spot by Donald Starks.
Pritchett worked with Arkansas Legislative Audit for 20 years, auditing counties and municipalities that receive government funding. He has been on budget committees, too. He said his wife, Mona, brought him to Arkansas 40 years ago after he “grew up in Tennessee.”
“I’ve been very familiar with the operations of county government,” he said, “and the opportunity came to run for Quorum Court and I did.
“... The challenges are always trying to work out the best possible budget for the county and the citizens of the county. The best thing that I think has happened is the support for law enforcement and the continuation of the support for law enforcement and the prosecuting attorney’s office and the circuit court offices and courts.”
Pritchett said roads also are very important especially in the rural areas of the county “where we’re growing and experiencing economic growth.”
The “big challenges” for the next couple of years, according to Pritchett, will be the new courts building to be built on Benton Street and trying to get everything in line, “getting better places for the courts to convene and carry on.”
The projected 31,755-square foot, three-story building had an estimated cost of between $9.5 million and $11 million as of last fall. It would house courtrooms on each floor and administrative offices for the county’s three circuit judges.
When he’s not spending his time dealing with the county’s challenges, Pritchett said his “hobby is supporting conservative Republican candidates. I have been very involved n that over the years.”
The former Army drill sergeant and his wife also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren from their three children, one of whom is deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.