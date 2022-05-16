Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson is hoping to land a spot on the White County Quorum Court next week.
Pearson is running for justice of the peace in District 10 against incumbent Bobby Quattlebaum in the May 24 Republican primary. The winner of the primary will face Democratic challenger Mary Jane Parks in the November general election.
However, there may be a runoff to determine the Republican nominee since there are three candidates on the ballot. Jeremy James also filed to run as a Republican for the position before withdrawing earlier this month. White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said that if he is one of the top two vote-getters (and no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote), James would end up in a runoff. If James won the runoff, he would advance to the November election, Allen said. If he won that election, then it would be up to the governor to appoint someone to take his place since he withdrew.
Pearson previously has served as a justice of the peace before, holding a position on the Cleburne County Quorum Court for three years, he said.
“I think there is a small disconnect between people and doing business as usual,” Pearson said. “I think that we need to be cognizant that we have a constitution and there are some things that even the local legislative bodies can do and be aware of. I personally encouraged some of the JPs here in White County to run a couple of resolutions, one for being a Right to Life county and also one on the vaccination mandates [which stated county officials’ disapproval of them].
“I feel like we should be more in tune to the people’s rights as much as we can and be as conservative as possible for the people.”
Pearson called himself “constitutional-minded and service-oriented.”
“I like serving others,” he said. “My experience in local government and as a JP in the past affords me the knowledge to be effective for the citizens of White County. I love people and love giving of myself.”
Pearson, who graduated from Heber Springs High School in 1986, “went immediately into the Marine Corps, served four years. I have been all over the world, East Coast, West Coast, basically almost every country that surrounds the Mediterranean Sea.”
He said his specialization was military police and he served two tours overseas.
After serving in the Marines, Pearson said he went to work for the Searcy Police Department for 23 years. “I got a scholarship to go to Harding after my 23-year mark. I retired because I was able to use my military police time.”
Pearson said he spent two years at Harding studying Bible. He said over time, he earned his criminal justice degree from Arkansas State University. Pearson also said he also is a graduate of the FBI Academy and a retired volunteer fire fighter, served as director of the drug task force and retired from the Searcy Police Department as a lieutenant.
In 2015, Pearson was hired as the manager of the Searcy Municipal Airport. He said it seemed like God was leading him to that job. According to Pearson, 19 applied for the position, five were interviewed and he was hired for it. “I guess it was a divine appointment.”
When asked about hobbies or things he does outside of work time, Pearson answered “church, that’s pretty much all we do. We are doing something connected to our church seems like four or five days out of the week up at New Beginnings in Bald Knob.”
