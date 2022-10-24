Mary Jane Parks keeps an active list of the “4,100 voters in my district” with her, and hopes that they will choose to elect her this time to be their representative on the White County Quorum Court.
Parks, a Democrat, is again running to try to unseat incumbent District 10 Justice of the Peace Bobby Quattlebaum, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election. She lost to Quattlebaum 2,809-777 in 2020.
Early voting started Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Parks said even though she lost the last time she ran, she decided to give it another shot because “I am usually always at the [Quorum Court] meetings anyway because I am invested in the fact that I think I could do a good job for the people in that role.”
“I get copies of the budget and I attend all their Budget Committee meetings and their Buildings and Grounds Committee and different things and I’m even more so interested and invested in that I want to do that job,” she said. “It would be a job, but I come from a long background of strong work ethic people. Me and my husband both, as most people in the community know, we have very strong work ethics. We have a heritage of strong work ethics.”
She said the Boggan families, the Eans, the Greers and the Parks “are all old White County families and they all are known to have very strong work ethics, and I think we’ve even handed that down to our two daughters through the help of their own work ethic but also through the Searcy Public School District, which is excellent, or White County Regional Library, which they used a lot, their computers and things when we couldn’t afford computers and research materials and things like that. They were both able to earn doctorates in their respective fields of pharmacy and physical therapy.”
Parks said one daughter, Shannon Parks-Hays, is a pharmacist at Unity Health-White County Medical Center, and their other daughter, Kelli Parks-Reyes, is a physical therapist for developmentally delayed or handicapped children in Little Rock.
Parks went to the former Griffithville High School and her husband went to Searcy High School. For 35-plus years, Parks said, she has been a bookkeeper, and she currently works for Homer’s Ace Hardware in Searcy.
She said she thinks her experience would help her in her role of JP in looking at the county’s budget and how the budget works. “Even though I work full time, I can do this job of JP because I have been used to all these years juggling many balls with serving on different committees and things throughout the community. I am, of course, raising a family so I can do hard things. I can keep them all in the air at the same time.”
As Parks has been out visiting with voters in his district and knocking on doors, she said, “I see a need for help and solutions for such things in our county that they’ve mentioned such as our county drug problem, which in my opinion leads to many others things like absent parents, burdens on the elderly, theft, etc.
“We have that ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money and some have asked, ‘What do you think we should use it for?’ Or even suggestions what they think we should use it for. And with the problems I just mentioned, there’s also our ongoing problems with the roads and bridges, that kind of thing, good farm-to-market roads as I’ve mentioned in my last campaign are very important in the rural area of White County. I am willing to do the work at finding the best solution for using the ARPA money that would benefit the most people in White County.”
She said that there are move voters in her district that the last time she ran, and she is “ready, willing and physically able” to serve them.
“They know ahead of time what they are voting on, and that is my No. 1 campaign promise: I promise to randomly go through there [the voters list], get a cross-section of people, contact them and say, ‘This is what is up for a vote, how would you vote on this issue?’ And then that gives them an opportunity for me to explain more or if they have any questions and we have a discussion, so I can see what my district thinks I should vote or how.”
